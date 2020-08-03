News / National
Zimbabwe to be on the United Nations Security Council agenda
A South African broadcaster has claimed that some countries in the world were likely to push for Zimbabwe to be put on the United Nations Security Council agenda over gross human rights violations.
Zimbabwe was last put on the UN Security Council agenda in 2008 after several opposition members and supporters were killed during a run-off election which was later boycotted by the late opposition leader MDC Alliance president Morgan Tsvangirai over the killings.
The broadcaster, Sophie Mokoena tweeted after the hashtag campaign #ZimbabweanLivesMatter continued trending yesterday to raise alarm to the world over the human rights abuses in Zimbabwe.
"Some countries are likely to push for Zimbabwe to be on the agenda of the UN Security council, watch #sabcnews channel 404 for updates or follow @sherwiebp," Mokoena posted.
In 2008, several European countries requested the UN Security Council to put Zimbabwe on its agenda which resulted in the Security Council issuing a statement on June 23, 2008 before the run-off election.
Through the deputy secretary-general of the Security Council Asha-Rose Mtengeti Migiro on June 23, 2008, the council condemned the use of violence against the opposition ahead of the second round of the presidential elections held on June 27.
Scores of opposition activists and other Zimbabweans were killed by the Zanu-PF government, others were assaulted and thousands displaced, including women and children as Mugabe battled to overturn a first round poll defeat to Tsvangirai.
Source - newsday