ANC called upon to rely on credible sources

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF director for information and publicity Tafadzwa Mugwadi called upon the ANC to rely on credible sources of information and not third parties to come to conclusions."Zanu-PF takes exception to the utterances that have been attributed to Ace Magashule, the Secretary General of the ANC where he appeared hoodwinked by those seeking to destabilise Zimbabwe through peddling social media falsehoods. As a revolutionary sister party, it has never been in our tradition to censure a fellow revolutionary movement or leaders using megaphone approaches, moreso when such utterances are misinformed and baseless to say the least. Different countries have employed different measures and tactics to enforce Covid-19 imposed lockdowns on a non-compliant public."We have seen on social media South African soldiers beating up people ruthlessly using feasts and sjamboks while in some regrettable circumstances, we have seen them spraying rubber bullets on their citizens, resulting in serious injuries and deaths, to the extent that it has been reported that members of the South African Defence Forces (SANDF) killed 8 non-compliant citizens in the streets but we have not uttered a word in public despite President Mnangagwa being the Chair of the Sadc Troika on Peace and Defence," said Mugwadi.Mugwadi said Zimbabwe respect its neighbours and for that reason the country does not interfere in matters relating to the sovereignty of other nations without getting the full details."Honestly, for the ANC or Magashule to rely on a fortune-seeking organisation like Tajamuka or faceless social media posts is as disturbing as it is shocking. We have seen our people suffering from xenophobic attacks with some ANC leaders spreading hostile messages that are xenophobic but we have sought to address that diplomatically. We deserve respect for once," said Mugwadi.