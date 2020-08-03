Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mozambican govt begs Zimbabwe for military rescue

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THE Mozambican government, battling an Islamist insurgency which has cost more than 1 000 lives, has abandoned the idea of seeking military intervention from the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) and now prefers a bilateral arrangement with Zimbabwe, it has emerged.

Fighters from an Islamic State (Isis)-affiliated extremist group known as Al Sunnah wa Jama'ah and opposition Renamo militia have escalated violent attacks in the country, resulting in grisly killings, mainly in the resource-rich northern Cabo Delgado region.

There are fears that the insurgency will spill into an already fragile Zimbabwe, threatening the country's security and critical imports and exports via the Port of Beira, including vital fuel supplies.

Already, there is rising concern over the threat posed by the Renamo militia, which has carried out attacks on civilians in central and eastern Mozambique. The militants have disrupted freight on the Mutare-Beira trade corridor, which gives Zimbabwe the shortest route to the sea and poses a huge threat to the economically strategic BeiraHarare oil pipeline.

Analysts say the Beira corridor's strategic importance to Zimbabwe's economy means Harare cannot ignore the growing security threat.

The insurgency forced Mozambican President Felipe Nyusi to seek urgent military assistance from Zimbabwe, but President Emmerson Mnangagwa as reported by the Zimbabwe Independent in May told him he preferred a concerted regional military intervention.

The Mozambique Defence Forces, unprepared and under-resourced, have had to rely on mercenaries under the command of former Zimbabwean army colonel Lionel Dyck's South African-based private security company, Dyke Advisory Group.

Dyck is widely believed to be Mnangagwa's ally.

The Independent can now exclusively reveal that a series of engagements which followed a meeting of the Sadc Organ on Politics, Defence and Security on May 19 in Harare have yielded nothing as Mozambique has starkly refused to accept a regional military intervention, preferring instead a bilateral engagement with Zimbabwe.

This is despite concerted efforts by Mnangagwa who chairs the organ to bring on board the rest of the region in a joint military operation to assist the country in its battle to contain the twin rebellions which have gathered momentum in the past three years. Lesotho and the Democratic Republic of Congo complete the troika.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe says it can only intervene militarily when its interests are directly threatened, although sources say Mnangagwa's administration has already deployed specialist troops to conduct reconnaissance work and help in the training of Mozambique's commando unit, specially tailored to tackle terrorist activities.

Authoritative government sources in Harare told the Independent this week that the troika has run into a serious methodological dilemma due to Mozambique's refusal to accept a regional military effort.

The refusal emanated from Maputo's mistrust of some of the regional players, mainly Botswana and Tanzania, it has emerged.

The situation, sources said, is not helped by the fact that Zimbabwe's chairmanship of the defence troika which is held on a one-year rotational basis is coming to an end later this month and will be assumed by Botswana.

"We have a methodological dilemma in that the Mozambicans are not keen on a sub-regional intervention, whether diplomatic or militarily because they do not trust some of our member countries, particularly Botswana and Tanzania," a highly-placed official directly involved in the proceedings said.

"But they are also very concerned that after Zimbabwe's chairmanship of the Organ on Politics and Defence, Botswana will assume the chair and, historically, Botswana has never been a country that one could entrust with anything with a military dimension.

"So their biggest regret is that Zimbabwe's chairmanship is ending sooner than the insurgency in their country. However, their way of going around that is to say we are not comfortable with a sub-regional approach. Instead, we prefer a bilateral approach and by bilateral, they mean Zimbabwe and Mozambique. So that's what they are comfortable with."

The source further said that Mozambique was under pressure from a number of foreign countries that have invested heavily in gas mining in the Cabo Delgado region which are against a sub-regional military intervention.

"But you will also discover that the Chinese, Americans and, to a certain extent, the Belgians and Germans who are heavily invested in that area, actually prefer a bilateral approach and have been urging Zimbabwe's intervention, of which even if we were to intervene, it would have been to protect our interests primarily, but we haven't gotten to that stage yet," a source said. "So the sub-regional approach is a level which the host country is not comfortable with since they prefer a bilateral arrangement and essentially that boils down to Zimbabwe and Mozambique."

Foreign Affairs and International Trade minister Sibusiso B Moyo confirmed the issue will now be handled at Sadc summit level.

"The security situation in the Cabo Delgado province of Mozambique was extensively discussed in the Sadc Troika meeting which was convened by HE President ED Mnangagwa as chair of the Sadc Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Co-operation on 19 May 2020 in Harare. The Sadc region continues to offer unwavering support to and solidarity with the government and people of Mozambique over the issue," Moyo said in response to questions sent to him via e-mail.

"However, follow-ups on the issue have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. It is important to note that the security situation, not only in Mozambique, but the entire Sadc region, remains on the agenda of Sadc and will be discussed during the Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government scheduled for August 2020. This is because, if not properly managed, the security situation in Mozambique has the potential to affect the entirety of the Sadc region and beyond.

"However, the Sadc Organ under the chairmanship of Zimbabwe, has not only been focusing on the security situation in Mozambique, but on other issues that help to enhance democracy and improve peace and security in the region. As such, Zimbabwe continues to play a leading role in ensuring peace and security in the Sadc region as chair of the Sadc organ."

Zimbabwe's military helped end Mozambique's 16-year civil war in 1992.

Source - the independent

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

SADC called to intervene in Zimbabwe's crisis

1 hr ago | 464 Views

WATCH:South Africa police fire rubber bullets at Zimbabwean protestors

2 hrs ago | 2558 Views

Mnangagwa's wife sends special message to Zimbabwean women

3 hrs ago | 971 Views

SADC praises Mnangagwa's leadership

3 hrs ago | 3338 Views

Covid-19 grounds Mnangagwa's ministers

4 hrs ago | 2766 Views

Tagwirei business empire faces tough times

4 hrs ago | 2547 Views

Zimdollar return premature, says Gono

4 hrs ago | 3024 Views

Strong institutions needed in fight against corruption

4 hrs ago | 326 Views

Mnangagwa's two-year rule: The verdict is 'total disaster'

4 hrs ago | 1242 Views

GNU best way out of Zimbabwe crisis

4 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Fresh details emerge in Noic pipeline saga

4 hrs ago | 663 Views

Region turns heat on Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1797 Views

ANC called upon to rely on credible sources

4 hrs ago | 456 Views

Ian Khama endorses #ZimbabweLivesMatter

4 hrs ago | 746 Views

Zimbabwe to be on the United Nations Security Council agenda

4 hrs ago | 1162 Views

Chamisa breathes fire

4 hrs ago | 4035 Views

COVID-19 wrecks Mpilo Hospital

4 hrs ago | 685 Views

Bulawayo city blames KSB pumps

4 hrs ago | 241 Views

BCC yet to receive devolution funds

4 hrs ago | 143 Views

Mnangagwa's tone-deaf speech: A tutorial on 'how not to lead'

4 hrs ago | 347 Views

Mnangagwa, Zanu-PF's shamelessness know no bounds

4 hrs ago | 270 Views

Residents stampede for subsidised roller meal

4 hrs ago | 257 Views

Charamba freaks out over 'racist' US sanctions

4 hrs ago | 428 Views

Zanu-PF squeals over Tagwirei sanctions

4 hrs ago | 655 Views

Wife kills hubby, torches corpse

4 hrs ago | 368 Views

Bosso mull sabotage charges against its CEO

4 hrs ago | 247 Views

Deputy Minister tests positive for Covid-19

4 hrs ago | 439 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dismisses crisis, implosion allegations

4 hrs ago | 142 Views

UBH still open to members of the public

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

Namibia to keep distance from Mnangagwa abuses

4 hrs ago | 343 Views

No pay for striking nurses

4 hrs ago | 512 Views

'Air Force of Zimbabwe survived sanctions through research, development'

4 hrs ago | 330 Views

Gumbura's rape jail sentence slashed

4 hrs ago | 723 Views

13 more Covid-19 deaths in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 258 Views

G40 fugitives in anti-Zimbabwe crusade

4 hrs ago | 281 Views

Mnangagwa suspends Gata, Zesa board members

4 hrs ago | 221 Views

Darkest force in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 3752 Views

Cost of under reporting covid-19 to look good - virus spreads to Zanu PF chefs too, no sacred cows

14 hrs ago | 3338 Views

Zimbabwean state capture

14 hrs ago | 3402 Views

Temba Mliswa backs General Chiwenga

17 hrs ago | 6962 Views

Wife bashes hubby to death, boyfriend implicated

17 hrs ago | 5189 Views

ZANU PF shows ANC the middle finger

17 hrs ago | 8659 Views

PHOTO: G40 Kingpins meets ANC top leaders

18 hrs ago | 10339 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs accused of plotting against Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 10831 Views

Zimbabweans reject political party regulation

19 hrs ago | 2346 Views

Zimbabwe records 118 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths

20 hrs ago | 1922 Views

There is no crisis in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 5295 Views

'Zimbabwe human rights abuse videos and pics are old and fake' Governmnet says

20 hrs ago | 2438 Views

Mnangagwa's controversial baker reported to ZACC for stealing Bulawayo maize

22 hrs ago | 7382 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days