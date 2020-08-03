Ramaphosa appoints special envoys to Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

SOUTH African President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed former provincial and local government minister Sydney Mufamadi and former vice-president Baleka Mbete as his special envoys to Zimbabwe, following recent reports of human rights violations, arrests and torture of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's opponents.In a statement, acting presidential spokesperson Tyrone Seale said yesterday: "The President of the Republic of South Africa, His Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa, has appointed Dr. Sydney Mufamadi and Ms Baleka Mbete as his special envoys to Zimbabwe, following recent reports of difficulties that the Republic of Zimbabwe is experiencing."The special envoys are expected to engage the Government of Zimbabwe and relevant stakeholders to identify possible ways in which South Africa can assist Zimbabwe. Dr. Sydney Mufamadi is the former Minister of Provincial and Local Government (1999 to 2008). In 1994, after South Africa's first democratic elections, he was appointed Minister of Safety and Security in the Government of National Unity – a position he held until 1999. Ms. Baleka Mbete is former Deputy President of Republic of South Africa, former Speaker of the National Assembly and former Chairperson of the African National Congress (ANC)."The President's special envoys will leave for Zimbabwe as soon as all the arrangements are made."