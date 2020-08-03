SADC praises Mnangagwa's leadership

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Read the full communique below:

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Organ Troika Summit plus Force Intervention Brigade Troop Contributing Countries (FIB – TCCs) and the DRC (The OTS Plus meeting) was held, virtually, on 05 August 2020.2. The Organ Troika Summit plus FIB – TCCs and the DRC was officially opened by H.E President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, the Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Co-operation.3. The Organ Troika Summit plus FIB – TCCs and the DRC was attended by the following Heads of State and Government:Zimbabwe: H.E. President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, The President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, and the Chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Co-operation.Botswana: H.E. President Dr. Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi, President of the Republic of Botswana, and the In-coming Chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.Zambia: H.E. President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, The President of the Republic of Zambia, and the Outgoing Chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.DRC: H.E. President Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, The President of the Democratic Republic of Congo.Malawi: H.E. President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, The President of the Republic of Malawi.South Africa: H.E. President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, The President of Republic of South Africa.Tanzania: Prof. Palamagamba John Aidan Mwaluko Kabudi, Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Representing H.E. President Dr. John Pombe Magufuli the President of United Republic of Tanzania.4. The Organ Troika Summit plus FIB – TCCs and the DRC was also attended by the Executive Secretary of SADC, H.E Dr. Stergomena Lawrence Tax.5. The Organ Troika Summit plus FIB – TCCs and the DRC noted the strategic review of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) that was conducted in October 2019, and the subsequent adoption of Resolution 2502 of December 2019 that renewed the MONUSCO mandate for the period of one year.6 The Organ Troika Summit plus FIB – TCCs and the DRC commended the Force Intervention Brigade Troop Contributing Countries for their tremendous commitment, and continued deployment of their troops in fighting the negative forces in DRC.7. The Organ Troika Summit plus FIB – TCCs and the DRC, expressed gratitude to the United Nations for the continued support to the SADC Region and the DRC, while noting with concern the unilateral decision by the United Nations to reconfigure the Force Intervention Brigade contrary to SADC position.8. The Organ Troika Summit plus FIB – TCCs and the DRC reiterated SADC position as was submitted to the UN Secretary General which, among others, appealed that the Force Intervention Brigade should not be tampered with.9. The Organ Troika Summit plus FIB– TCCs and the DRC welcomed the position of the Government of the DRC that it fully supports the SADC position regarding the reconfiguration of the FIB.10 The Organ Troika Summit plus FIB – TCCs and the DRC called upon the United Nations Secretary General to convene a consultative meeting with SADC to engage on the SADC position on the reconfiguration of the FIB.11. The Organ Troika Summit plus FIB – TCCs and the DRC commended H.E President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, the Chairperson of SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Co-operation for his outstanding leadership and for a fruitful Summit.