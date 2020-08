WATCH:South Africa police fire rubber bullets at Zimbabwean protestors

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

South African police have fired rubber bullets at protestors who thronged to the Zimbabwe Embassy of Friday to demand that the government of Zimbabwe respect human rights.The demonstration which were held under the #NotInMyName banner started in midmorning and was stopped by police officers who fired rubber bullets demanding that the protestors must disperse.The protestors were earlier on addressed by a South African national who accused the South African police of behaving like their Zimbabwean counterparts in oppressing the right to demonstrate and petition.Watch the video below: