SADC called to intervene in Zimbabwe's crisis

by Mandla Ndlovu

South African opposition leader General Bantu Holomisa has called upon SADC to intervene and assist Zimbabweans to find a solution to the crisis that is intensifying in their country.In a press statement on Friday the UDM leader said protests, abductions of government critics and the prevailing rhetoric are exacerbating instability in Zimbabwe and its neighbouring countries continue to be affected as Zimbabweans keep on fleeing their country in search of safety and relief from their economic circumstances."Part of the Southern African Development Community's (SADC) common agenda is the consolidation and maintenance of democracy, peace and security in the region." Holomisa said. "The South African politician added that Africans must exercise tolerance and shun xenophobic activities. As matters stand, the United Democratic Movement (UDM) calls on SADC to intervene and assist Zimbabweans to find a solution to the crisis that is intensifying in their country. In addition, we call on all political leaders in Zimbabwe, who have a responsibility to deescalate the tensions before matters go beyond finding a peaceable solution, to act in a sober manner."There is also no place for intractable stances, and they must be willing to find solutions amongstthem all and to act in the best interest of their country and her people. There have also been continued reports of attacks on Zimbabweans, who have fled to neighbouring countries as tensions caused by the scarcity of resources in those countries escalate. The UDM calls for tolerance amongst Africans, especially in these challenging times where we all face the Coronavirus pandemic."