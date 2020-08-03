PHOTO: Mnangagwa dumps expensive jet...uses Air Zimbabwe

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has resorted to using the national Airline Air Zimbabwe with reports from ZANU PF saying the expensive jet that he usually charters terminated the contract it had with ZANU PF benefactor Kuda Tagwirei after he was slapped with sanctions by the United States of America.Mnangagwa is known for using the world's only Boeing 787 Dreamliner with a VIP configuration, a five-star hotel with wings that can carry 40 passengers.He chartered Air Zimbabwe to tour of the tourism facilities in Victoria Falls where he officially launched the National Tourism Recovery and Growth Strategy.Mnangagwa also commissioned the 19-suite luxurious Mbano Manor Hotel built using local funding. He also visited the massive 146-room Palm Lodge facility, which is still under construction and is estimated to cost close to US$24 million.