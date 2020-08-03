Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

George Charamba exposed by Trevor Ncube's newspaper

by Mandla Ndlovu
8 hrs ago | Views
The Standard Newspaper has exposed Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba over his tweet accusing the Zimbabwean activists of doctoring images of a woman being beaten by a soldier.

Charamba had posted the picture and said: They can't even photoshop plausibly. They fabricate credits and superimpose them to CERTIFY LIES!!!!!

However, The Standard posted a collage of pictures saing: This picture collage shows an unidentified woman trying to negotiate with an armed soldier for passage to go to work on 02 June, 2020 along Simon Mazorodze Road in Harare. This is contrary to @Jamwanda2 claiming the circulating picture was photoshopped.


Charamba is yet to respond to the matter.



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days