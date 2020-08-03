Latest News Editor's Choice


ZIMRA doesn't require proof of recent negative COVID-19 tests

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago
The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) wishes to correct misleading information that was contained in an internally generated notice that was issued to clearing agents on the 6th of August, 2020.

The statement under the heading NOTICE TO ALL CLEARING AGENTS TRANSPORTERS AND IMPORTERS - MEASURES TO CONTAIN THE RISE IN CASES OF COVID-19 INFECTIONS AT BORDER POSTS, gives the incorrect impression that all persons (clients and stakeholders) visiting ZIMRA premises are required to produce proof of having been recently tested for COVID-19. This is not the correct position, ZIMRA does not require a certificate or proof of recent negative COVID-19 tests from its stakeholders visiting any of its offices or premises.

The correct position is that ZIMRA is aware that due to the positioning of our offices, inland and border stations, there is a need to remain vigilant in observing and practicing procedures that reduce the high risk of exposure to COVID-19.

In the interest of safeguarding employees, clients and the public as directed by the guidelines from the World Health Organisation, the Ministry of Health and Childcare, ZIMRA is implementing measures to mitigate the likely impact and risks of this viral threat to operations and human life.
The current measures at our border posts and stations in instances of expected or suspected exposure to COVID-19 include but are not limited to:

- Testing contacts of all suspected COVID-19 cases;

- Immediate closure and subsequent disinfection of offices, inland and border stations that might be at risk;

- Re-opening of disinfected offices is done with the assistance and guidance of the relevant local medical authorities;

- Where practical ZIMRA stations and offices maintain critical skeleton staff;

- Staff are being provided with appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and sanitizers; and

- Services are, as much as possible, being offered to clients/agents via electronic means.

As a mitigating measure against the spread of COVID-19 virus, clients are encouraged to access and utilise the available ZIMRA e-service facilities on www.efiling.zimra.co.zw or www.zimra.co.zw in order to reduce the risks associated with travelling or handling physical documents. Where it is inevitable to visit ZIMRA offices we encourage our clients to observe the strict COVID-19 guidelines by wearing a mask correctly, washing of hands, sanitizing and maintaining social distance.

ZIMRA encourages everyone to put their health and safety first at all times while remembering that responsible behavior at an individual level will help safeguard us all.



Source - zimra

