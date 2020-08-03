MDC mayor in questionable land deal

News / National

by Staff reporter

MAYOR Solomon Mguni is in the news once again after being granted a development permit to construct six townhouses on a piece of land measuring 4 287 square metres.Two months ago, Mguni attracted criticism after he was offered a 25-year lease agreement for a 3,5 hectares plot at Lower Rangemore where he was meant to pay a paltry $165 monthly.Before that the council had offered the mayor a council bottle store, but had to withdraw it after residents raised concerns.In the latest development, Mguni was asked to pay $164 700 or US$2 500 for the new piece of land whose physical address is stand number 19789 Bulawayo Township (38 Erica Hepburn Avenue), the latest council minutes reveal."The town clerk reported (17th July 2020) that an application dated (24th April 2020) to establish six townhouses on Stand 19789 Bulawayo Township had been received from Solomon Mguni, 11170 Nkulumane, Bulawayo."The application had been advertised and adjacent property owners notified," read part of the minutes.The minutes further indicate that as at July 1, no objections had been received from nine adjacent property owners."It had also been circulated to municipal departments and no adverse comments had been received."At the time of writing of the report the six townhouses had not yet been established and the stand was vacant" added the minutes by the Town Lands and Planning Committee.The committee resolved "that a development permit to construct six townhouses on Stand 19789 Bulawayo Township be granted to Mguni subject to full compliance with the requirements of the director of engineering services, director of health services, director of housing and community services, and any other municipal by-law requirements including payment of a once-off premium of $164 700 or US$2 500."