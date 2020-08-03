Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC mayor in questionable land deal

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
MAYOR Solomon Mguni is in the news once again after being granted a development permit to construct six townhouses on a piece of land measuring 4 287 square metres.

Two months ago, Mguni attracted criticism after he was offered a 25-year lease agreement for a 3,5 hectares plot at Lower Rangemore where he was meant to pay a paltry $165 monthly.

Before that the council had offered the mayor a council bottle store, but had to withdraw it after residents raised concerns.

In the latest development, Mguni was asked to pay $164 700 or US$2 500 for the new piece of land whose physical address is stand number 19789 Bulawayo Township (38 Erica Hepburn Avenue), the latest council minutes reveal.

"The town clerk reported (17th July 2020) that an application dated (24th April 2020) to establish six townhouses on Stand 19789 Bulawayo Township had been received from Solomon Mguni, 11170 Nkulumane, Bulawayo.

"The application had been advertised and adjacent property owners notified," read part of the minutes.
The minutes further indicate that as at July 1, no objections had been received from nine adjacent property owners.

"It had also been circulated to municipal departments and no adverse comments had been received.

"At the time of writing of the report the six townhouses had not yet been established and the stand was vacant" added the minutes by the Town Lands and Planning Committee.

The committee resolved "that a development permit to construct six townhouses on Stand 19789 Bulawayo Township be granted to Mguni subject to full compliance with the requirements of the director of engineering services, director of health services, director of housing and community services, and any other municipal by-law requirements including payment of a once-off premium of $164 700 or US$2 500."

Source - cite.org

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mliswa turns to God on Chin'ono's case

1 min ago | 0 Views

Civil servants push for another wage hike

2 mins ago | 7 Views

'Need new GNU, too polarised for democracy' argue Gono - bull, Zanu PF doesn't want democracy

8 mins ago | 14 Views

Mnangagwa tells Zimbabweans not to listen to G40 fugitives

1 hr ago | 802 Views

WATCH: PLO Lumumba calls for a GNU in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 1958 Views

FULL TEXT: Jonathan Moyo and Zhuwao's letter to ANC

3 hrs ago | 2497 Views

Peace begins with you

4 hrs ago | 642 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono and Jacob Ngarivhume sent to Chikurubi maximum prison

4 hrs ago | 1658 Views

Sex for sanitiser proposal backfires

4 hrs ago | 1007 Views

Cabinet rescheduled

4 hrs ago | 679 Views

Venezuela condemns US sanctions against Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 289 Views

Mnangagwa's curfew times challenged in court

5 hrs ago | 748 Views

Mthwakazi embarks on land audit exercise

5 hrs ago | 350 Views

Covid-19 regulations continue to be flouted

5 hrs ago | 364 Views

Credibility of Ramaphosa's Zimbabwe envoys under scrutiny

5 hrs ago | 733 Views

Zimbabwe lawyers challenge regulated business hours

5 hrs ago | 294 Views

WATCH: Mukupe exposes South Africa journalist for not doing his homework

5 hrs ago | 996 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono unmasked, as America slaps Tagwirei with sanctions

7 hrs ago | 3447 Views

South Africa plays an unofficial Big Brother to Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 1878 Views

ZIMRA doesn't require proof of recent negative COVID-19 tests

7 hrs ago | 801 Views

Zimbabwe commemorates World Breastfeeding week

7 hrs ago | 92 Views

George Charamba exposed by Trevor Ncube's newspaper

8 hrs ago | 4585 Views

PHOTO: Mnangagwa dumps expensive jet...uses Air Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 4989 Views

SADC called to intervene in Zimbabwe's crisis

10 hrs ago | 2656 Views

WATCH:South Africa police fire rubber bullets at Zimbabwean protestors

11 hrs ago | 6790 Views

Mnangagwa's wife sends special message to Zimbabwean women

11 hrs ago | 2195 Views

SADC praises Mnangagwa's leadership

12 hrs ago | 5545 Views

Covid-19 grounds Mnangagwa's ministers

13 hrs ago | 4833 Views

Tagwirei business empire faces tough times

13 hrs ago | 5335 Views

Zimdollar return premature, says Gono

13 hrs ago | 5789 Views

Strong institutions needed in fight against corruption

13 hrs ago | 429 Views

Mnangagwa's two-year rule: The verdict is 'total disaster'

13 hrs ago | 2064 Views

GNU best way out of Zimbabwe crisis

13 hrs ago | 1637 Views

Mozambican govt begs Zimbabwe for military rescue

13 hrs ago | 2676 Views

Fresh details emerge in Noic pipeline saga

13 hrs ago | 1087 Views

Region turns heat on Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 4754 Views

ANC called upon to rely on credible sources

13 hrs ago | 692 Views

Ian Khama endorses #ZimbabweLivesMatter

13 hrs ago | 1677 Views

Zimbabwe to be on the United Nations Security Council agenda

13 hrs ago | 2038 Views

Chamisa breathes fire

13 hrs ago | 8490 Views

COVID-19 wrecks Mpilo Hospital

13 hrs ago | 1097 Views

Bulawayo city blames KSB pumps

13 hrs ago | 440 Views

BCC yet to receive devolution funds

13 hrs ago | 219 Views

Mnangagwa's tone-deaf speech: A tutorial on 'how not to lead'

13 hrs ago | 562 Views

Mnangagwa, Zanu-PF's shamelessness know no bounds

13 hrs ago | 411 Views

Residents stampede for subsidised roller meal

13 hrs ago | 366 Views

Charamba freaks out over 'racist' US sanctions

13 hrs ago | 692 Views

Zanu-PF squeals over Tagwirei sanctions

13 hrs ago | 1167 Views

Wife kills hubby, torches corpse

13 hrs ago | 628 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days