Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Covid-19 regulations continue to be flouted

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
COVID-19 curfew regulations, which prohibit members of the public from remaining outside their homes after 1800 hours as part of measures by the government to curb the spread of the pandemic in the country, continue to be flouted by citizens.

This is happening at a time when positive cases of Covid-19 are skyrocketing with local transmission having become more prevalent than ever.

To date the country has recorded 4 395 positive cases and 97 deaths.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa last month imposed a dusk to dawn curfew, which came into effect on July 22 and remains in place to date, as part of a cocktail of measures meant to control the spiralling Covid-19 infections in the country.

At the time the country had recorded 1713 cases and 26 deaths.

"As of tomorrow Wednesday 22 July 2020, all our Security Services must enforce a dusk-to-dawn curfew set to come into force daily between 1800 hrs and 0600 hrs," said the President in July.

"Only essential services are exempt from this curfew. With effect from tomorrow Wednesday 22 July 2020, all business premises must operate from 0800 hrs until 1500 hrs, with the exception of providers of essential services."

While for business compliance with the new measures has not been a challenge, the same cannot be said of citizens.

CITE has witnessed Bulawayo residents, who include vendors in suburbs such as Emganwini going about their business at shopping centres even after 1800hours.

Some people have also been seen queuing for water at borehole sites within curfew hours.

Further compounding the problem are ZUPCO buses and kombis which are failing to cope with demand resulting in some commuters getting home after 6pm.

Priston Levison, a Mzilikazi resident, said while people continue to mill around shopping centres, the number was lower compared to what obtained prior the introduction of the curfew.

"People are trying to comply because they no longer flood shopping as they used to do before the curfew was introduced," Levison told CITE.

"There are also those who would only vacate public places upon seeing the police and soldiers."

Social commentator, Sipho Nyoni, said human beings by nature were finding it difficult to comply with tougher regulations.

"People being people don't like or love being chaperoned even after 6pm," he said.

"There is a large number of people who remain outside their homes. Naturally the human spirit is a free spirit and wants to do whatsoever it pleases in a very tight socio-economic context like the one we have."

He added: "A 6pm curfew is very difficult to adhere to and adds onto the vacuum of life which is suffocating the masses on a daily basis as it restricts how they can go about earning their living and putting food on the table."

Over 111 000 people have been arrested countrywide for violating Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

Source - cite.org

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mliswa turns to God on Chin'ono's case

1 min ago | 0 Views

Civil servants push for another wage hike

2 mins ago | 7 Views

'Need new GNU, too polarised for democracy' argue Gono - bull, Zanu PF doesn't want democracy

8 mins ago | 14 Views

Mnangagwa tells Zimbabweans not to listen to G40 fugitives

1 hr ago | 802 Views

WATCH: PLO Lumumba calls for a GNU in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 1958 Views

FULL TEXT: Jonathan Moyo and Zhuwao's letter to ANC

3 hrs ago | 2497 Views

Peace begins with you

4 hrs ago | 642 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono and Jacob Ngarivhume sent to Chikurubi maximum prison

4 hrs ago | 1658 Views

Sex for sanitiser proposal backfires

4 hrs ago | 1007 Views

Cabinet rescheduled

4 hrs ago | 679 Views

Venezuela condemns US sanctions against Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 289 Views

Mnangagwa's curfew times challenged in court

5 hrs ago | 748 Views

Mthwakazi embarks on land audit exercise

5 hrs ago | 350 Views

MDC mayor in questionable land deal

5 hrs ago | 355 Views

Credibility of Ramaphosa's Zimbabwe envoys under scrutiny

5 hrs ago | 733 Views

Zimbabwe lawyers challenge regulated business hours

5 hrs ago | 294 Views

WATCH: Mukupe exposes South Africa journalist for not doing his homework

5 hrs ago | 996 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono unmasked, as America slaps Tagwirei with sanctions

7 hrs ago | 3447 Views

South Africa plays an unofficial Big Brother to Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 1878 Views

ZIMRA doesn't require proof of recent negative COVID-19 tests

7 hrs ago | 801 Views

Zimbabwe commemorates World Breastfeeding week

7 hrs ago | 92 Views

George Charamba exposed by Trevor Ncube's newspaper

8 hrs ago | 4585 Views

PHOTO: Mnangagwa dumps expensive jet...uses Air Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 4989 Views

SADC called to intervene in Zimbabwe's crisis

10 hrs ago | 2656 Views

WATCH:South Africa police fire rubber bullets at Zimbabwean protestors

11 hrs ago | 6790 Views

Mnangagwa's wife sends special message to Zimbabwean women

11 hrs ago | 2195 Views

SADC praises Mnangagwa's leadership

12 hrs ago | 5545 Views

Covid-19 grounds Mnangagwa's ministers

13 hrs ago | 4833 Views

Tagwirei business empire faces tough times

13 hrs ago | 5335 Views

Zimdollar return premature, says Gono

13 hrs ago | 5789 Views

Strong institutions needed in fight against corruption

13 hrs ago | 429 Views

Mnangagwa's two-year rule: The verdict is 'total disaster'

13 hrs ago | 2064 Views

GNU best way out of Zimbabwe crisis

13 hrs ago | 1637 Views

Mozambican govt begs Zimbabwe for military rescue

13 hrs ago | 2676 Views

Fresh details emerge in Noic pipeline saga

13 hrs ago | 1087 Views

Region turns heat on Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 4754 Views

ANC called upon to rely on credible sources

13 hrs ago | 692 Views

Ian Khama endorses #ZimbabweLivesMatter

13 hrs ago | 1677 Views

Zimbabwe to be on the United Nations Security Council agenda

13 hrs ago | 2038 Views

Chamisa breathes fire

13 hrs ago | 8490 Views

COVID-19 wrecks Mpilo Hospital

13 hrs ago | 1097 Views

Bulawayo city blames KSB pumps

13 hrs ago | 440 Views

BCC yet to receive devolution funds

13 hrs ago | 219 Views

Mnangagwa's tone-deaf speech: A tutorial on 'how not to lead'

13 hrs ago | 562 Views

Mnangagwa, Zanu-PF's shamelessness know no bounds

13 hrs ago | 411 Views

Residents stampede for subsidised roller meal

13 hrs ago | 366 Views

Charamba freaks out over 'racist' US sanctions

13 hrs ago | 692 Views

Zanu-PF squeals over Tagwirei sanctions

13 hrs ago | 1167 Views

Wife kills hubby, torches corpse

13 hrs ago | 628 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days