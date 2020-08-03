Hopewell Chin'ono and Jacob Ngarivhume sent to Chikurubi maximum prison

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Denying bail and using the legal system to jail journalist Hopewell Chin'ono, Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume, and others for exercising their rights undermines democracy and freedom of speech. pic.twitter.com/rAoBrK2WIr — U.S. Embassy Harare (@usembassyharare) August 7, 2020

Imprisoned journalist Hopewell Chin'ono and Transform Zimbabwe Presidet Jacob Ngarivhume will be transferred to CDhikurubi Maximum prison, their lawyer Doug Coltart of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights has said.Ngarivhume was denied bail on Friday while Chin'ono was denied bail of Thursday by the High Court."We received info that Hopewell and Jacob were going to be transferred to Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison this evening. Jacob's lawyer Moses Nkomo went to Remand Prison to verify. He was denied access to them; they were put in leg-irons and put in the truck to be taken to Chikurubi." Coltart posted on Twitter.Meanwhile, the United State of America Embassy in Harare has condemned the denial of bail by the High Court."Denying bail and using the legal system to jail journalist Hopewell Chin'ono, Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume, and others for exercising their rights undermines democracy and freedom of speech." Said the Embassy.The two men are facing charges of inciting public violence