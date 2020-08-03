Latest News Editor's Choice


WATCH: PLO Lumumba calls for a GNU in Zimbabwe

by Mandla Ndlovu
Pan African activist Professor Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba has called upon the SADC and African Union to step in and intervene in the Zimbabwe human rights abuse crisis that has hogged limelight globally.

Lumumba appealed to President Emmerson Mnangagwa to make true the promises of Independence. He asked Mnangagwa to think of constituting a government of national unity and make Zimbabweans feel happy and pride.

He also asked Mnangagwa to reflect and introspect why Africans are speaking in harsh tones against him.

Turning to SADC and AU, Lumumba said the bodies must be their brother’s keeper and send a fact finding mission to Zimbabwe.

Lumumba is the Director of The Kenya School of Laws. An eloquent lawyer, Lumumba holds a PhD in Laws of the sea from the University of Ghent in Belgium.

Most Popular In 7 Days