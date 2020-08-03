Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa tells Zimbabweans not to listen to G40 fugitives

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has urged Zimbabweans to disregard the initiative by former members of ZANU PF  who are calling upon the African National Congress to intervene between them and the party.

The President made the statement after African National Congress Secretary-General Acie Magashule told South African media that he had met with Saviour Kasukuwere, Walter Mzembi, and Patrick Zguwao to get a clear picture on the human rights abuses in Zimbabwe.

"To achieve development, we need peace and stability, tranquility and love in the country. We must remain united. We must ignore the rumblings of fugitives who ran away from this country," President said.

Mzembi, a former cabinet Minister, has questioned why Mnangagwa is issuing threats in every speech that he makes.

"Zimbabwe is the biggest sponsor of Rumblers and fugitives and the Region, they count in millions, STOP seeing ghosts and govern better with wisdom, why is every speech an insult and threat to citizens? Moda kusara muchitonga makwenzi mudondo?" Mzembi posted on Twitter.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: PLO Lumumba calls for a GNU in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 1797 Views

FULL TEXT: Jonathan Moyo and Zhuwao's letter to ANC

3 hrs ago | 2317 Views

Peace begins with you

3 hrs ago | 602 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono and Jacob Ngarivhume sent to Chikurubi maximum prison

3 hrs ago | 1605 Views

Sex for sanitiser proposal backfires

4 hrs ago | 965 Views

Cabinet rescheduled

4 hrs ago | 660 Views

Venezuela condemns US sanctions against Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 276 Views

Mnangagwa's curfew times challenged in court

4 hrs ago | 732 Views

Mthwakazi embarks on land audit exercise

4 hrs ago | 338 Views

Covid-19 regulations continue to be flouted

4 hrs ago | 353 Views

MDC mayor in questionable land deal

4 hrs ago | 346 Views

Credibility of Ramaphosa's Zimbabwe envoys under scrutiny

4 hrs ago | 715 Views

Zimbabwe lawyers challenge regulated business hours

4 hrs ago | 288 Views

WATCH: Mukupe exposes South Africa journalist for not doing his homework

4 hrs ago | 968 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono unmasked, as America slaps Tagwirei with sanctions

6 hrs ago | 3411 Views

South Africa plays an unofficial Big Brother to Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 1864 Views

ZIMRA doesn't require proof of recent negative COVID-19 tests

7 hrs ago | 800 Views

Zimbabwe commemorates World Breastfeeding week

7 hrs ago | 92 Views

George Charamba exposed by Trevor Ncube's newspaper

7 hrs ago | 4531 Views

PHOTO: Mnangagwa dumps expensive jet...uses Air Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 4938 Views

SADC called to intervene in Zimbabwe's crisis

9 hrs ago | 2650 Views

WATCH:South Africa police fire rubber bullets at Zimbabwean protestors

10 hrs ago | 6762 Views

Mnangagwa's wife sends special message to Zimbabwean women

11 hrs ago | 2176 Views

SADC praises Mnangagwa's leadership

12 hrs ago | 5522 Views

Covid-19 grounds Mnangagwa's ministers

12 hrs ago | 4788 Views

Tagwirei business empire faces tough times

12 hrs ago | 5283 Views

Zimdollar return premature, says Gono

12 hrs ago | 5745 Views

Strong institutions needed in fight against corruption

12 hrs ago | 428 Views

Mnangagwa's two-year rule: The verdict is 'total disaster'

12 hrs ago | 2055 Views

GNU best way out of Zimbabwe crisis

12 hrs ago | 1631 Views

Mozambican govt begs Zimbabwe for military rescue

13 hrs ago | 2662 Views

Fresh details emerge in Noic pipeline saga

13 hrs ago | 1085 Views

Region turns heat on Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 4715 Views

ANC called upon to rely on credible sources

13 hrs ago | 689 Views

Ian Khama endorses #ZimbabweLivesMatter

13 hrs ago | 1661 Views

Zimbabwe to be on the United Nations Security Council agenda

13 hrs ago | 2026 Views

Chamisa breathes fire

13 hrs ago | 8442 Views

COVID-19 wrecks Mpilo Hospital

13 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Bulawayo city blames KSB pumps

13 hrs ago | 437 Views

BCC yet to receive devolution funds

13 hrs ago | 219 Views

Mnangagwa's tone-deaf speech: A tutorial on 'how not to lead'

13 hrs ago | 561 Views

Mnangagwa, Zanu-PF's shamelessness know no bounds

13 hrs ago | 411 Views

Residents stampede for subsidised roller meal

13 hrs ago | 366 Views

Charamba freaks out over 'racist' US sanctions

13 hrs ago | 692 Views

Zanu-PF squeals over Tagwirei sanctions

13 hrs ago | 1162 Views

Wife kills hubby, torches corpse

13 hrs ago | 627 Views

Bosso mull sabotage charges against its CEO

13 hrs ago | 518 Views

Deputy Minister tests positive for Covid-19

13 hrs ago | 746 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dismisses crisis, implosion allegations

13 hrs ago | 231 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days