Mnangagwa tells Zimbabweans not to listen to G40 fugitives

by Mandla Ndlovu

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has urged Zimbabweans to disregard the initiative by former members of ZANU PF who are calling upon the African National Congress to intervene between them and the party.The President made the statement after African National Congress Secretary-General Acie Magashule told South African media that he had met with Saviour Kasukuwere, Walter Mzembi, and Patrick Zguwao to get a clear picture on the human rights abuses in Zimbabwe."To achieve development, we need peace and stability, tranquility and love in the country. We must remain united. We must ignore the rumblings of fugitives who ran away from this country," President said.Mzembi, a former cabinet Minister, has questioned why Mnangagwa is issuing threats in every speech that he makes."Zimbabwe is the biggest sponsor of Rumblers and fugitives and the Region, they count in millions, STOP seeing ghosts and govern better with wisdom, why is every speech an insult and threat to citizens? Moda kusara muchitonga makwenzi mudondo?" Mzembi posted on Twitter.