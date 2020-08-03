Mliswa turns to God on Chin'ono's case

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Outspoken Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has expressed his concern over the arrest and detention of journalist Hopewell Chin'ono who was denied bail by High Court judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi yesterday.Mliswa said the High Court decision on the journalist is disturbing."1/Back to matters at home...The HC decision on Hopewell Chin'ono is certainly distrubing," Mliswa said via Twitter.He further said Chin'ono will be free one day because God will prevail."What l do know is that the process may be protracted but one day he"ll be out. From my experience, take heart Hopewell, adjust your mindset to the fact &above all God will prevail."Chin'ono was arrested more than two weeks ago on charges of inciting public violence, but critics said that he was being punished for helping to expose high-level corruption.Chin'ono has been detained for the past 18 days. His lawyers anticipated that he would be given bail in the High Court, but their application was dismissed by Judge Chitapi for reasons that were not made known.In July, Harare Magistrate Ngoni Nduna also denied bail to Chin'ono and remanded him in custody.Chin'ono's continued incarceration is trending on social media.