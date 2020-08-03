Masarira pens open letter to Mnangagwa

News / National

by Daniel Itai, Harare, Zimbabwe

Linda Masarira, leader of the opposition LEAD party, has penned an open letter to the country's President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, over the country's status quo.Masarira who some believe is linked to the ruling party has urged Mnangagwa to keep up to his preelection promises."Dear President Mnangagwa, Mr. President, let me start by conveying my hearty greetings to you and your comrades.It has been over two-and-a-half years since you came into power and the citizens of Zimbabwe feel economically and socially worse off under your leadership. Zimbabweans feel they were deceived into accepting a faux revolution, as it's the same old guard led by a new face.Mr. Mnangagwa, you have failed to deliver on your 2018 election promises. Where you have promised economic recovery, there has been extensive poverty. Where you have promised jobs, there has been job losses and where you promised an improved health care system citizens have been appalled by the condition of state health institutions. Not every Zimbabwean can fly to a first world nation seeking healthcare, like you and your comrades, which you, yourself have mentioned previously.In April 2020, Finance Minister, Mthuli Ncube wrote to International Finance Institutions in Washington. The Finance Minister stated that government takes responsibility for the recent policy missteps during late 2019 and furthermore, mentioned that government and the economy is near collapse. The Finance Minister also mentioned that the economy is expected to shrink by between 15 and 20 percent this year with 8.5 million citizens ultimately becoming food insecure.It is evident that our nation is struggling, which is why I call on you to implement the independently funded proposed humanitarian solutions that were handed to you directly. The solutions focused on nuclear energy, economic development and the eradication of poverty.A few weeks ago, Minister Fortune Chasi hinted about the possibility of Nuclear Energy being introduced in Zimbabwe, a plan from 2013 when the previous President of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe, stated that by 2020 Zimbabwe will have Nuclear Energy.Since October 2018, 30 African countries have been considering Nuclear Power. Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, Niger, Sudan and Nigeria have already assessed their readiness to embark on a nuclear energy program. Moreso, construction has already begun in Egypt.Morocco, Algeria, Nigeria and Kenya are developing plans and Namibia, Tunisia, Zambia and Tanzania are still considering the possibility. Looking at the countries interested in Nuclear Energy deals, I personally think it is beneficial for Zimbabwe to pursue the energy deal because not only will Zimbabwe be able to supply the country with sufficient power, but Zimbabwe will also be able supply other nations, as there are more than 600 million citizens in Africa without electricity and countries are looking for solutions.There are numerous benefits to Nuclear Energy, such as, Reliability Nuclear reactors, which offer impressive based-load electricity and operate and produce power over 90 percent of the time. For instance, in the United States, these enhancements have been equated into building one reactor each year to the existing ones. Most nuclear reactors are designed to operate for more than 40 years. Most of the reactors are nearing that age in perfect condition and projections are that they could still operate for another 20 years.Furthermore, another benefit that comes with Nuclear Energy is that there are no greenhouse gas emissions. Nuclear reactor operations emit zero greenhouse gasses. Although the process of mining, enrichment, construction and waste management of uranium involves emission of greenhouse gasses, the total emissions are way lower compared to emissions from fossil fuels.Moreso, Nuclear Energy comes with a competitive cost. The cost of nuclear power is very much stable and competitive. On the other hand, the cost of power derived from fossil fuels pretty much depends on the market. When the market is good, oil prices become stable. When the market is volatile, oil prices may shoot up or plummet.In addition, Nuclear Energy is compact. A nuclear power station is compact, which means it quintessentially covers an area the size of a football stadium and its surroundings. Wind turbines, solar cells, and growing biomass all need a huge area of land.Moreover, the modern day nuclear power plants are safe. Developers of the current nuclear power plants have drawn from the weaknesses of the past disasters like the Three Mile Island, Chernobyl, and Japan. The current nuclear power plants do not depend on external electricity supplies or external water supplies for purposes of cooling. Instead, they utilize water fed by gravity, gas pressurized water tanks, and natural convection heat exchangers. These systems are referred to as passive safety systems.Another advantage is that the reactors can be installed underground offering added insulation against unauthorized access and external hazards.Furthermore, Nuclear Energy is powerful and efficient. The other main advantage of using nuclear energy is that it is very powerful and efficient than other alternative energy sources. Advancement in technologies has made it more viable option than others. This is one of the reason that many countries are putting huge investments in nuclear power. At present, a small portion of the world's electricity comes through it.Moreso, the world's best economies use Nuclear Energy. In terms of Nuclear Waste, it is important to remember, nuclear waste is recyclable.Once reactor fuel, uranium in Zimbabwe's case, is used in a reactor, it can be treated and put into another reactor as fuel. Typical reactors only extract a few percentage of the energy in their fuel. A good fact to know is that you can power the entire US electricity with nuclear waste for the next 100 years. If you recycle the waste, the final waste that's left over decays to harmlessness.There are many citizens whom will support a Nuclear Energy proposal, but there are also those whom will disagree and promote renewable energy. What remains a fact is that it is important for a nation to have a range of energy sources and now Zimbabwe has a unique opportunity to explore alternative options.Mr. President, as you are in possession of a more detailed and independently funded proposal, I once again call on you to implement it as designed as that is the best way to ensure that there will be no room for corruption and the ordinary citizen benefits the most. The funding scheme is original and independently designed which will ensure Zimbabwe does not take on more debt.In addition, to the Energy Solution you were presented, you were also made aware of the humanitarian benefits as well as additional programs in line with the promises you made to Zimbabweans.Over the past few weeks, we have witnessed health care workers and teachers protest over wages, when all civil servants could have received decent dollarized salaries starting in July 2020. Other projects detailed in the letter included, a Coronavirus Monitoring and Control Plan for 12 Months, Food Aid for 12 months for all Zimbabweans as Coronavirus is expected to continue, Business Aid for all businesses that are struggling during lockdown, a Six Sector project which includes, Food Security, Job Creation, Energy and Fuel Security which will end shortages and stabilise prices, Health Sector Assistance and Agriculture Assistance, Housing Projects, Construction of suitable schools and hospitals amongst others.In addition, the projects would solve many issues short term but would have a long term effect and allow for future generations to benefit.Mr. President, your actions now will determine the legacy you leave behind and you have the chance to implement your election promises. As you have an open door policy, we can engage when you are ready to alter the course Zimbabwe is on," penned Masarira.The country has been earmarked by a lot of controversial issues which include, corruption, human rights violations, and socioeconomic turmoils amongst others.@danielItai_zw