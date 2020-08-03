Cabinet meetings go virtual

News / National

by Staff reporter

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda has said next week's Cabinet meeting rescheduled to August 18 would be held on a virtual platform.In a statement, Dr Sibanda advised "all Cabinet members that next week's Cabinet meeting has been rescheduled to 0900 hours on Tuesday, 18th August, 2020 on a virtual platform."Details relating to the actual modalities for the meeting will be provided in the usual manner".Zimbabwe will on Monday and Tuesday celebrate Heroes and Defence Forces days respectively.