Bosso fans clear club's legacy debt

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A GROUP of Highlanders fans, who launched a crowd-funding initiative to clear the club's legacy debt, say they have now completed their mission. The ambitious project was launched two yers ago and is fronted by South Africa-based Bosso fan, Nodumo Nyathi.

"We have done it,'' Nyathi announced on Twitter yesterday.

"We have sent $410 000 to the Club. "United, we have cleared the Highlanders FC debt.''

The group had ended an initial amount of money to the club, as part of the same exercise, a few months ago.

The bold initiative was the brainchild of Nyathi, who is the chairman of the Bosso South Africa Chapter Members, and one of the club's most passionate fans. He started by asking the fans to donate just R30 to the cause. Highlanders have been choking under the weight of the debt. Repeated efforts by the club's members, over the years, to find a way to clear the debt had failed.

During one annual meeting, less than $500 was raised, when a proposal was made for the members to donate towards the cause.

"I dreamt about Highlanders FC and here is the dream,'' Nyathi wrote when he launched the initiative.

"I was talking to Bosso South Africa Chapter Members and said we can easily help Bosso out of debt.

"I was talking to 1 million Bosso Fans in South Africa and asked them that do they know that if we ALL donate R30 from our 2018 Salaries we can raise R30 x 1 million?'' Highlanders chairman, Kenneth Mhlope, has always been backing the initiative.

"My focus will be on uniting the Bosso family as I believe that we can achieve a lot as a united front,'' he said when he was unveiled as the Bosso chairman.

The idea is Highlanders FC; it is this idea which must prevail, not individuals or competing interests.

"Let us embrace the truth that we will succeed only if we're united.

"Another important task is managing and clearing our debt. I believe it's important to have closure on this. "It's also important that we establish the true value of the debt and target particular sales to reduce the debt.

"We need to make a resolution that revenue from a targeted sale or percentage goes towards reducing our debt. We cannot sit and watch it grow. I believe the debt reduction has to come from within us.''

Meanwhile, Highlanders have revealed that striker, Prince Dube, failed to travel to Europe for a planned trial stint because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dube, who had unsuccessful trials in China earlier this year, has since begun negotiations with new suitors believed to be from South Africa and Tanzania. It appears he is now set to move to Tanzanian club Azam FC on a US$100 000 transfer fee.

Mhlophe yesterday said some unnamed European clubs had shown interest in the 2019 Soccer Star of the Year second runner-up. But, the travel arrangements could not materialise because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I confirm that our club is at the tail-end of conversations for the possible transfer of Prince Mpumelelo Dube to a club outside our borders,'' he said.

"The deal will benefit both the club, and the player, in the immediate and in the long run.

"It was always the desire of both parties to secure a route into European leagues for the young striker hence the careful consideration given to the arrangement currently in process. "The negotiations are in line with one of the objectives of the club's business side moving players to competitive leagues.

"Initially, the club and Prince had envisaged the player's direct move to European leagues but, due to the outbreak of coronavirus, a pandemic that brought the world to a standstill, both parties had to consider other avenues.

"To set the record straight, the club leadership has been privy to the development hence today's (yesterday) engagement, after the player, his family and his manager Mr. Gibson Mahachi had finally acceded to the offer thus clearing the impediment, and freeing the club's hand, to engage the pursuing club fully. We, at all times attempt to prosecute our business with caution and confidentiality.''

Source - the herald

