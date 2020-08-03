Bosso release Prince Dube

News / National

by Staff reporter

HIGHLANDERS yesterday agreed to release hitman Prince Dube to free-spending Tanzanian side Azam following three-hour negotiations between the club and Dube's manager Gibson Mahachi in Bulawayo yesterday.While it was previously thought that the 22-year-old Zimbabwe Under-23 captain was set to join a South African side, it emerged last night that Mahachi had also not been informed that Azam had expressed interest in the player."It's a done deal, the boy is going to Tanzania; it's only a few issues that need to be ironed, otherwise the matter has been put to bed. "Look we acknowledge that the boy is worth well over US$100 000 as a matter of fact, but we also note that as it stands the club has no leverage to demand more because Prince only has four months of his contract remaining with the club and as such it makes sense for us to let him go while we also remain with something otherwise we might lose him and the money," said a source.According to George Deda, the Azam scout, a US$50 000 offer was tabled for the former Somvubu Secondary School pupil. Highlanders supremo Kenneth Mhlophe last night confirmed that Dube was on his way out of the club, but did not reveal his destination."I confirm that our club is at the tail end of conversations for the possible transfer of Prince Mpumelelo Dube to a club outside our borders. The deal will benefit both the club and the player in the immediate and in the long run. It was always the desire of both parties to secure a route into European leagues for the young striker hence the careful consideration given to the arrangement currently in process."The negotiations are in line with one of the objectives of the club's business side moving players to competitive leagues. Initially, the club and Prince had envisaged the player's direct move to European leagues, but due to the outbreak of coronavirus, a pandemic that brought the world to a standstill, both parties had to consider other avenues."Dube has pending trial invitations in Europe which have, however, been elongated because of global movement restrictions due to coronavirus. Cognisant of the fact that these trials' immediate success is not guaranteed, the club and player have agreed to listen to other offers," said Mhlophe.