Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bosso release Prince Dube

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
HIGHLANDERS yesterday agreed to release hitman Prince Dube to free-spending Tanzanian side Azam following three-hour negotiations between the club and Dube's manager Gibson Mahachi in Bulawayo yesterday.

While it was previously thought that the 22-year-old Zimbabwe Under-23 captain was set to join a South African side, it emerged last night that Mahachi had also not been informed that Azam had expressed interest in the player.

"It's a done deal, the boy is going to Tanzania; it's only a few issues that need to be ironed, otherwise the matter has been put to bed. "Look we acknowledge that the boy is worth well over US$100 000 as a matter of fact, but we also note that as it stands the club has no leverage to demand more because Prince only has four months of his contract remaining with the club and as such it makes sense for us to let him go while we also remain with something otherwise we might lose him and the money," said a source.

According to George Deda, the Azam scout, a US$50 000 offer was tabled for the former Somvubu Secondary School pupil. Highlanders supremo Kenneth Mhlophe last night confirmed that Dube was on his way out of the club, but did not reveal his destination.

"I confirm that our club is at the tail end of conversations for the possible transfer of Prince Mpumelelo Dube to a club outside our borders. The deal will benefit both the club and the player in the immediate and in the long run. It was always the desire of both parties to secure a route into European leagues for the young striker hence the careful consideration given to the arrangement currently in process.

"The negotiations are in line with one of the objectives of the club's business side moving players to competitive leagues. Initially, the club and Prince had envisaged the player's direct move to European leagues, but due to the outbreak of coronavirus, a pandemic that brought the world to a standstill, both parties had to consider other avenues.

"Dube has pending trial invitations in Europe which have, however, been elongated because of global movement restrictions due to coronavirus. Cognisant of the fact that these trials' immediate success is not guaranteed, the club and player have agreed to listen to other offers," said Mhlophe.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Internet sensation Nkayi Maskandi Clopas Sikhosana's hit song

32 mins ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe did not condemn Ramaphosa when Marikana massacres happened, says Chinamasa

1 hr ago | 416 Views

Mnangagwa to ignore rumblings

1 hr ago | 280 Views

Another long weekend for Chin'ono, Ngarivhume

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Chivayo not yet off the hook

1 hr ago | 157 Views

ZCC urges Zimbabweans to be masters of their own destiny

1 hr ago | 147 Views

Mliswa body-shames 'flat-bottomed' Zanu-PF rivals

1 hr ago | 429 Views

Biti's Civic society demands answers over US$18 billion debt

1 hr ago | 167 Views

Zesn presses for electoral reforms

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Border-lying communities get tough on returnees

1 hr ago | 95 Views

#ZimbabweLivesMatter Twitter revolution: Boots still needed on the ground

1 hr ago | 76 Views

What becomes of unwanted babies?

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Chin'ono barred from using 'spying' goggles

1 hr ago | 187 Views

Zimbabwean coach drags Chiefs to Fifa

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Leadership crisis puts Zimbabwe on international radar, again

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Essential service workers get subsidised mealie-meal

1 hr ago | 81 Views

'Ignore the rumblings of fugitives' - Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Bosso fans clear club's legacy debt

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Cabinet meetings go virtual

1 hr ago | 68 Views

My true prophets stand up against Covid-19

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Zanu-PF, ANC unite against renewed onslaught

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Ian Khama regrets attending Mnangagwa inauguration?

1 hr ago | 159 Views

Why internationals visit Zimbabwe in peak tourist seasons

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Redefining Democracy, a Zimbabwean Rhetoric

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

The price of tribal politics in Zimbabwe is dangerous and costly: A warning to the people of Mashonaland once more!

13 hrs ago | 2949 Views

Corporate Governance and State Entities Decay in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 929 Views

Masarira pens open letter to Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 6284 Views

Do not be a statistic, stay safe

13 hrs ago | 854 Views

Mliswa turns to God on Chin'ono's case

13 hrs ago | 3908 Views

Civil servants push for another wage hike

13 hrs ago | 2764 Views

'Need new GNU, too polarised for democracy' argue Gono - bull, Zanu PF doesn't want democracy

13 hrs ago | 1212 Views

Mnangagwa tells Zimbabweans not to listen to G40 fugitives

14 hrs ago | 2604 Views

WATCH: PLO Lumumba calls for a GNU in Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 3760 Views

FULL TEXT: Jonathan Moyo and Zhuwao's letter to ANC

16 hrs ago | 4982 Views

Peace begins with you

17 hrs ago | 810 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono and Jacob Ngarivhume sent to Chikurubi maximum prison

17 hrs ago | 3062 Views

Sex for sanitiser proposal backfires

17 hrs ago | 2053 Views

Cabinet rescheduled

17 hrs ago | 1079 Views

Venezuela condemns US sanctions against Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 505 Views

Mnangagwa's curfew times challenged in court

18 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Mthwakazi embarks on land audit exercise

18 hrs ago | 574 Views

Covid-19 regulations continue to be flouted

18 hrs ago | 560 Views

MDC mayor in questionable land deal

18 hrs ago | 500 Views

Credibility of Ramaphosa's Zimbabwe envoys under scrutiny

18 hrs ago | 1127 Views

Zimbabwe lawyers challenge regulated business hours

18 hrs ago | 507 Views

WATCH: Mukupe exposes South Africa journalist for not doing his homework

18 hrs ago | 1554 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono unmasked, as America slaps Tagwirei with sanctions

20 hrs ago | 4149 Views

South Africa plays an unofficial Big Brother to Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 2522 Views

ZIMRA doesn't require proof of recent negative COVID-19 tests

20 hrs ago | 938 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days