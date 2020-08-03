Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Biti's Civic society demands answers over US$18 billion debt

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
CIVIC society groups have amplified their voices seeking to know how the country's debt ballooned to US$18 billion.

The lobby groups are demanding debt transparency after taxpayers have been forced to pay huge amounts to settle previous government debts that were illegally acquired.

Finance minister Mthuli Ncube, during his 2020 mid-term budget and economic review statement, told Parliament that total public and publicly guaranteed external debt stood at US$8,094 billion, while domestic debt stood at $12,89 billion.

The virtual discussion was organised by the Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (Zimcodd) and the Crisis Coalition in Zimbabwe (CiZC).

CiZC Zimbabwe chairperson Rashid Mahiya said Zimbabwe's debt situation was precarious.

Mahiya said just recently, there was public outcry over the 2015 Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Debt Assumption Act where government took over US$1,2 billion debts currently being paid by taxpayers.

Lawyer and researcher Alex Magaisa recently exposed beneficiaries of the farm mechanisation scheme, mainly Zanu-PF officials that benefitted from amounts ranging from as much as US$2 million.

"It is, therefore, important for members of the public to interrogate the debt situation in Zimbabwe and to know whether Parliament approved or disapproved the debt," Mahiya said.

Zimcodd executive director Janet Zhou said it was also imperative to look at the social and economic justice perspective of the debt situation in Zimbabwe. She said Zimbabwe has been in unsustainable debt levels since 2000.

"We already know that our debt to gross domestic product (GDP) ratio is very high at 84%, and compared to the size of our economy, it is already an uncomfortable ratio," Zhou said.

"If you look at domestic debt, it shows that government has been violating in terms of debt to the national budget ratio because it should be aligned to the national budget of the previous year, but all this has been violated."

The Tendai Biti-led Public Accounts Committee (PAC) is currently looking at the Financial Adjustments Bill where Ncube brought the US$9,5 billion for condonation (forgiveness) before Parliament.

Zhou said there was need to question the Zimbabwe Asset Management Corporation (Zamco) loans and to find out who the beneficiaries of those loans were.

"We need to look at the issue of politicising the issue of debt because citizens are the ones that are told to tighten their belts, yet we do not know how we got to the $18 billion debts in the first place," he said.

Macdonald Lewanika from Accountability Lab Zimbabwe said there should be consistent disclosure of debt and what it was used for.

"We need to ask ourselves whether government is consistently and timely disclosing the debts and giving us information around those transactions as well as why the debt level has reached 84% of GDP, yet it should be lower," Lewanika said.

Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions president Peter Mutasa said government and capitalists were greedy and looking at fattening their pockets at the expense of the public.

"There is clear evidence that much of the debt is not going to the people and has not developed the nation and is not going towards social services.

"We are in COVID-19 crisis and yet government cannot provide for social safety nets. We are still paying and suffering from the Willowgate vehicle scandal, and our children are still going to suffer for the Zamco debt, the Zesa debt and the RBZ debt," Mutasa said.

African Parliamentarians Network against Corruption (APNAC) Zimbabwe charter chairperson Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga said: "I have a problem with Africa because we are so angry with the current status quo that we are refusing to debate some issues that we are supposed to debate."

Misihairabwi-Mushonga said the problem with Zimbabwe was that the State had been captured by capitalists in the private sector.

"My problem with debt is that we have not been able to locate that the problem is ideological.

"My point is that as we look at the nexus between domestic debt and corruption, let us look at the time we moved and embraced capitalism as an ideology."

Chairperson of the Parliamentary Budget and Finance Portfolio Committee Felix Mhona said the House has been doing legislative oversight over the debt situation in the country and issuing committee reports which have revealed non-compliance to the country's debt laws by government officials.



Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Internet sensation Nkayi Maskandi Clopas Sikhosana's hit song

43 mins ago | 48 Views

Zimbabwe did not condemn Ramaphosa when Marikana massacres happened, says Chinamasa

1 hr ago | 508 Views

Mnangagwa to ignore rumblings

1 hr ago | 347 Views

Another long weekend for Chin'ono, Ngarivhume

1 hr ago | 142 Views

Chivayo not yet off the hook

1 hr ago | 188 Views

ZCC urges Zimbabweans to be masters of their own destiny

1 hr ago | 179 Views

Mliswa body-shames 'flat-bottomed' Zanu-PF rivals

1 hr ago | 529 Views

Zesn presses for electoral reforms

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Border-lying communities get tough on returnees

1 hr ago | 115 Views

#ZimbabweLivesMatter Twitter revolution: Boots still needed on the ground

1 hr ago | 82 Views

What becomes of unwanted babies?

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Chin'ono barred from using 'spying' goggles

1 hr ago | 206 Views

Zimbabwean coach drags Chiefs to Fifa

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Leadership crisis puts Zimbabwe on international radar, again

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Essential service workers get subsidised mealie-meal

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

'Ignore the rumblings of fugitives' - Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Bosso release Prince Dube

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Bosso fans clear club's legacy debt

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Cabinet meetings go virtual

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

My true prophets stand up against Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zanu-PF, ANC unite against renewed onslaught

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Ian Khama regrets attending Mnangagwa inauguration?

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

Why internationals visit Zimbabwe in peak tourist seasons

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Redefining Democracy, a Zimbabwean Rhetoric

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

The price of tribal politics in Zimbabwe is dangerous and costly: A warning to the people of Mashonaland once more!

13 hrs ago | 2963 Views

Corporate Governance and State Entities Decay in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 935 Views

Masarira pens open letter to Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 6340 Views

Do not be a statistic, stay safe

13 hrs ago | 858 Views

Mliswa turns to God on Chin'ono's case

13 hrs ago | 3918 Views

Civil servants push for another wage hike

13 hrs ago | 2779 Views

'Need new GNU, too polarised for democracy' argue Gono - bull, Zanu PF doesn't want democracy

13 hrs ago | 1221 Views

Mnangagwa tells Zimbabweans not to listen to G40 fugitives

14 hrs ago | 2611 Views

WATCH: PLO Lumumba calls for a GNU in Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 3772 Views

FULL TEXT: Jonathan Moyo and Zhuwao's letter to ANC

16 hrs ago | 5020 Views

Peace begins with you

17 hrs ago | 811 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono and Jacob Ngarivhume sent to Chikurubi maximum prison

17 hrs ago | 3074 Views

Sex for sanitiser proposal backfires

17 hrs ago | 2058 Views

Cabinet rescheduled

17 hrs ago | 1082 Views

Venezuela condemns US sanctions against Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 507 Views

Mnangagwa's curfew times challenged in court

18 hrs ago | 1069 Views

Mthwakazi embarks on land audit exercise

18 hrs ago | 577 Views

Covid-19 regulations continue to be flouted

18 hrs ago | 562 Views

MDC mayor in questionable land deal

18 hrs ago | 505 Views

Credibility of Ramaphosa's Zimbabwe envoys under scrutiny

18 hrs ago | 1133 Views

Zimbabwe lawyers challenge regulated business hours

18 hrs ago | 509 Views

WATCH: Mukupe exposes South Africa journalist for not doing his homework

18 hrs ago | 1561 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono unmasked, as America slaps Tagwirei with sanctions

20 hrs ago | 4154 Views

South Africa plays an unofficial Big Brother to Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 2529 Views

ZIMRA doesn't require proof of recent negative COVID-19 tests

20 hrs ago | 939 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days