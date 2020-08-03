Latest News Editor's Choice


Mliswa body-shames 'flat-bottomed' Zanu-PF rivals

by newzimbabwe
2020-08-03
FIERY Norton legislator, Temba Mliswa has waded into simmering Zanu-PF factional wars, accusing some party elements of plotting to oust President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

In a leaked 16-minute audio recording that has since gone viral, Mliswa takes pot-shots at Zanu-PF Mashonaland West youth chairman, Vengai Musengi, whom he accuses of fomenting divisions in the party.

Mliswa savages Musengi for alleged rumour mongering, particularly against Provincial Affairs minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, an appointee of the president.

Temba and Mary are siblings and Mnangagwa's nephew and niece, respectively.

According to Zanu-PF insiders, the tirade by the sharp-tongued former Zanu-PF Mashonaland West chair followed a heated provincial coordinating committee meeting recently held at Chinhoyi University of Technology grounds.

At the said meeting, it is alleged Mary Mliswa-Chikoka told participants of government's intention to downsize underutilised farms and redistribute them to deserving beneficiaries.

Some participants felt there was need to elect a special adjudication committee, but the provincial minister objected to the proposal.

Said the source, "Mary stamped her authority and said she was chairperson of an already existing and functional organ, the Provincial Lands Committee, and that she would preside over the downsizing and redistribution exercise as chairperson of the organ.

"The minister angered the youths after she told them the redistribution would be done fairly and procedurally as opposed to illegal land invasions."

A coterie of disgruntled party activists, allegedly led by Musengi, who had proposed farm invasions, then started heckling the provincial minister, calling her names and accusing her of attempting to usurp power over land allocations.

The meeting, sources further said, was aborted without any resolution to tabled issues.

Following the meeting, it is believed several caucus meetings by both feuding factions, have been convened in the cover of darkness.

However, another source told NewZimbabwe.com that the escalation of factionalism, reminiscent of the last days of the late former president Robert Mugabe, was over impending appointments into the politburo and central committee.

Several individuals are allegedly positioning themselves for appointment into the two power party organs hence the internecine fights, sources said.

In the leaked audio recording, Mliswa attacks Musengi, labelling him "a piece of shit" and an "extortionist" mukorokoza (artisanal miner), who was clandestinely plotting Mnangagwa's unconstitutional overthrow.

Mliswa also name-drops and ridicules Mashonaland West provincial member and Women's League finance secretary, Martha Tafirenyika-Munondo, and Women's Affairs deputy minister Jennifer Mhlanga, for having "unattractive flat bottoms".

Several other party functionaries, including national youth indigenisation secretary Mike Chimombe, ex-Tourism minister Prisca Mpfumira and former Chinhoyi councillor Charles Mutisi, are brought into the picture as Mliswa rants and raves.

Chegutu East MP and former Zanu-PF national commissar, Webster Shamu, who trounced Musengi in primaries to land the seat, as well as parliamentarian Dexter Nduna are also spoken of in the recording.

Provincial secretary for security, Tony Mwanza is also tagged a "sell-out" with Mliswa claiming he paid him, as chief election agent, to sabotage Zanu-PF in the 2018 Norton constituency parliamentary election.

Justice minister and provincial party chairman, Ziyambi Ziyambi was branded as "too soft like a pastor" for his failure to deal with indiscipline in the party.

Temba, although being an independent MP, claims he is loyal to Mnangagwa and his bidding for his uncle, particularly at international fora, was well-documented.

For all the pot-shots captured in the audio recording, whose date remains unknown, its apparent Mliswa, who describes his younger sister as incorruptible and principled, was baying for Musengi's blood for allegedly working in cahoots with a clique opposed to his sister's ascendancy to lead the province as provincial minister.

A virtually unknown Mary Mliswa-Chikoka replaced long-serving Faber Chidarikire, who was dumped by Mnangagwa in his initial ministerial appointments following the infamous November 2017 coup that deposed Mugabe.

Ever since, brick-bats have been thrown at Mliswa-Chikoka, who is also Hurungwe West legislator, in a bid to have her recalled from her ministerial post.

Source - newzimbabwe

