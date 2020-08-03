Latest News Editor's Choice


Knives out for Misred

by Mandla Ndlovu
Radio personality Samantha Musa, popularly known as MisRed, has come undefire after telling a radio presenter during an interview that the human rights abuses in Zimbabwe are exaggerated.


In an audio of Musa has since circulated on social media, Musa is heard saying the allegations of human rights abuse in Zimbabwe are circulated on social media by young people who are based in the diaspora.


Misred's statements come a few hours after a Bulawayo woman Noxolo Maphosa was abducted and sexually assaulted by suspected state agents.



Source - Byo24News

