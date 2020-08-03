News / National
Knives out for Misred
4 hrs ago | Views
Radio personality Samantha Musa, popularly known as MisRed, has come undefire after telling a radio presenter during an interview that the human rights abuses in Zimbabwe are exaggerated.
In an audio of Musa has since circulated on social media, Musa is heard saying the allegations of human rights abuse in Zimbabwe are circulated on social media by young people who are based in the diaspora.
Misred's statements come a few hours after a Bulawayo woman Noxolo Maphosa was abducted and sexually assaulted by suspected state agents.
Here is how @iMisred described the #ZimbabweanLivesMatter to a Ghanaian radio station. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/MuzaCM9eK7— Kazembe Kazembe jnr (@KazembeJnr) August 7, 2020
In an audio of Musa has since circulated on social media, Musa is heard saying the allegations of human rights abuse in Zimbabwe are circulated on social media by young people who are based in the diaspora.
@FoxLion2028 you were correct about @iMisred!— Team Pachedu 🇿🇼 #ZimbabweanLivesMatter (@PacheduZW) August 8, 2020
She is very toxic. Women are being brutalised by the state and yet she has the audacity to spill out cow dung. @iMisred should get real.https://t.co/PNsm6jPmTl
Misred's statements come a few hours after a Bulawayo woman Noxolo Maphosa was abducted and sexually assaulted by suspected state agents.
Source - Byo24News