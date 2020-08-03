Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZANU PF members openly defy Mnangagwa...call for his immediate ouster

by Mandla Ndlovu
4 hrs ago | Views
ZANU PF members and activists are coming out in the open voicing their displeasure at the leadership of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The unfolding leadership drama bedeviling the ruling party has seen some members openly demanding an extraordinary Congress to recall Mnangagwa and rectify the leadership crisis.

Popular ZANU PF social media activist (Murakashi) Munyaradzi Rex Midzi posted on his twitter handle saying,  "I'm very clear now, ZANU PF is my party. I don't agree with my first secretary ED Mnangagwa and his current approach. ZANU PF must reform."

ZANU PF District Chairman Goodman Musariri, who stood against Advocate Fortune Chasi in the ZANU PF primary elections, said: I totally agree and an Extraordinary Congress is long overdue! The most critical part was my court challenge to seek a DECLARATORY ORDER that: No Competent Central Committee Session was held on 19 November 2017. It is that Central Committee Caucus that unlawfully REINSTATED the expelled V.P E.D Mnangagwa."

Musariri added that 45 out of 49 politburo members are General Chiwenga's favorites and patrons.

He singled out Obert Mpofu the Secretary for Administration and said for now the secretary for Administration who is meant to handle the process of calling for an extraordinary Congress supports Mnangagwa.

"Dr Obert Moses Mpofu is needed in the 3rd Republic." He said

A ZANU PF Central Committee member who spoke to this reporter on condition of anonymity said Zimbabweans cannot rely on Members of Parliament to remove Mnangagwa but should put their trust on the extraordinary Congress of ZANU PF to deal with the current President.

"This, unfortunately, seems like the only viable way, we cannot depend on social media to topple a constitutionally elected government." The source said. "Neither can we rely on Nero and his team of activists. We also cannot rely on sitting MPs to support impeachment. So Congress is the way to go. We legitimized an illegal appointment of a non-card carrying member to run for the presidency."

A section of ZANU PF members has anonymously written to Former Liberation Movements in Southern Africa seeking their help in facilitating a ZANU PF extraordinary congress.

Renowned Pan Africanist Professor Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba agreed with the ZANU PF supporters saying, "Mnangagwa has gone rogue".

The issue of an extraordinary Congress is likely to be raised during a  special virtual meeting set to be held between ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule and ZANU PF secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu.



Source - Byo24News

