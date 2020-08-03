Prophet DD Isaac launches Television station

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Zambian-born International acclaimed preacher, entrepreneur and philanthropist Prophet DD Isaac is set to launch the much awaited Christian broadcast channel Destiny Delivery (DD) TV which will broadcast to a global audience.DD TV has already started running pilot broadcasts while counting down to its official launch set for the 30th of August 2020.Prophet Isaac made headlines at the beginning of 2020 when he declared that 2020 was a year of New Beginning, which has unfolded as the world learns to adapt to a new normal brought by the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions thereof.DD Isaac also made headlines when he prophesied the Zimbabwean situation which is currently playing out as General Chiwenga's loyalists are accused of plotting to remove President Emmerson Mnangagwa.He also made headlines when he uttered an unpopular prophecy in which he declared that Zambia's PF was going to win the 2021 election regardless of the negative sentiment against the Edgar Lungu administration.He has been running live broadcasts on social media with the likes of Reverend Lucy Natasha which having generated excitement over the launch of DD TV.DD TV is set to be available on the following settings:The downlink frequency is 10972Symbol rate: 30,000Polarity: Vertical.Satellite ABS3a 3°westKu band