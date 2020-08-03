Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu PF is not Zimbabwe: MDA

by Stephen Jakes
3 hrs ago | Views
Mthwakazi Democratic Alliance leader Hloniphani Ncube has said ZANU PF must get this right.

He said a country is not them and they are not a country.

"Campaigning against looting and corruption is not about the country but about Mnangagwa and his looting gangsters. A country is a country by people not policy proposals from the ruling mafia disregarding the livelihoods of people" he said.

"No one can cling to supporting a terrorist organisation abducting members of the opposition, members of the fourth estate, nurses crying for help, teachers crying for help and the entire society crying for help."

Ncube said people cannot suffer because of few individuals who are regarding themselves as a country.

"The lives of people matter than political positions and abuse of power," he said.

"He took the power from the people. It's time for the people to take their power back. No leader is more powerful that the civilians. #PunishZimlootersabroad."
    



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days