Misred apologises to Zimbabweans

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
Radio personality Samantha Musa (popularly known as Misred) has apologized to Zimbabweans for trivilising the struggle faced by Zimbabweans during a radio interview recently.

Musa had told the presenter that the human rights situation in Zimbabwe was exaggerated by young people who are staying in foreign lands who use social media to brand the country in bad light.

In a letter to Zimbabweans, Musa said she shares the struggle that Zimbabwe are faced with daily.

Read her letter below:

Dear fellow Zimbabweans, I really do want to say, I am sorry I let us down. I am sorry that my words have caused pain and have resulted in so many of you feeling that I have let our cause down.

I have listened to all the feedback and concerns raised and although my temptation has been to explain away the pain, I do agree I could have articulated our plight much more clearly. In hindsight I should have declined the interview given the gravity of the cause.

I want you to know I share the pain and daily struggles we all experience and do not in any way trivialize this . #ZimbabweanLivesMatter and this is not negotiable. Again, my profound apologies.



Source - Byo24News

