Renewed push for reforms

News / National

by Staff reporter

NATIONAL Convergence Platform (NCP), a group of churches, civil society organisations, diaspora networks and businesses are pushing for political reforms to be implemented by President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government.In a statement, NPC said there was an urgent need to resolve the Zimbabwe crisis. "Today, 5 August 2020, the National Convergence Platform launched its proposed comprehensive framework to resolve Zimbabwe's complex challenges at a virtual meeting that was attended by about 150 participants from the 10 provinces of Zimbabwe and across sectors."The framework document makes a clarion call on five core issues that the nation must resolve in order to extricate itself out of the current malaise. The issues are as follows; a victim-led process which adheres to globally accepted norms and international law, a broadly agreed reform process towards constitutionalism and the rule of law, a new social contract on the basis of an inclusive national economic vision, a broad-based and inclusive national humanitarian and emergency response, and mobilisation of regional, continental, and global re-engagement."Churches recently called on President Emmerson Mnangagwa to immediately start the dialogue process to avoid anarchy in the country.This comes as opposition parties and civil organisations have threatened to embark on more protests to force Mnangagwa to deal with the current economic and political crisis.The call by churches buttressed sentiments made by former Zanu PF spokesperson Rugare Gumbo who believes only a National Transitional Authority can save Zimbabwe from imploding as Mnangagwa has evidently failed to put the country's economy back on the rails.However, presidential spokesperson George Charamba poured cold water to any dialogue saying even if Mnangagwa were to be persuaded to consider knitting together a GNU this would be difficult to achieve given the wars tearing apart the MDC. Zimbabwe is in the vice grip of a ginormous economic crisis which has stirred anger and restlessness among long-suffering Zimbabweans.Recently, a British think-tank warned that Mnangagwa's continued hold on power faces significant challenges unless his government acts to end the country's worsening political and economic crises.In addition, the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) also said the government would use security forces to repel the restive populace in the event of riots.