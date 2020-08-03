Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Renewed push for reforms

by Staff reporter
19 secs ago | Views
NATIONAL Convergence Platform (NCP), a group of churches, civil society organisations, diaspora networks and businesses are pushing for political reforms to be implemented by President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government.

In a statement, NPC said there was an urgent need to resolve the Zimbabwe crisis. "Today, 5 August 2020, the National Convergence Platform launched its proposed comprehensive framework to resolve Zimbabwe's complex challenges at a virtual meeting that was attended by about 150 participants from the 10 provinces of Zimbabwe and across sectors.

"The framework document makes a clarion call on five core issues that the nation must resolve in order to extricate itself out of the current malaise. The issues are as follows; a victim-led process which adheres to globally accepted norms and international law, a broadly agreed reform process towards constitutionalism and the rule of law, a new social contract on the basis of an inclusive national economic vision, a broad-based and inclusive national humanitarian and emergency response, and mobilisation of regional, continental, and global re-engagement."

Churches recently called on President Emmerson Mnangagwa to immediately start the dialogue process to avoid anarchy in the country.

This comes as opposition parties and civil organisations have threatened to embark on more protests to force Mnangagwa to deal with the current economic and political crisis.

The call by churches buttressed sentiments made by former Zanu PF spokesperson Rugare Gumbo who believes only a National Transitional Authority can save Zimbabwe from imploding as Mnangagwa has evidently failed to put the country's economy back on the rails.

However, presidential spokesperson George Charamba poured cold water to any dialogue saying even if Mnangagwa were to be persuaded to consider knitting together a GNU this would be difficult to achieve given the wars tearing apart the MDC. Zimbabwe is in the vice grip of a ginormous economic crisis which has stirred anger and restlessness among long-suffering Zimbabweans.

Recently, a British think-tank warned that Mnangagwa's continued hold on power faces significant challenges unless his government acts to end the country's worsening political and economic crises.

In addition, the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) also said the government would use security forces to repel the restive populace in the event of riots.



Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Beitbridge border fence useless and compromised

26 mins ago | 61 Views

Misred apologises to Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 1921 Views

Zanu PF is not Zimbabwe: MDA

3 hrs ago | 1057 Views

Prophet DD Isaac launches Television station

8 hrs ago | 974 Views

ZANU PF members openly defy Mnangagwa...call for his immediate ouster

8 hrs ago | 17990 Views

Knives out for Misred

8 hrs ago | 5810 Views

WATCH: Internet sensation Nkayi Maskandi Clopas Sikhosana's hit song

9 hrs ago | 1356 Views

Zimbabwe did not condemn Ramaphosa when Marikana massacres happened, says Chinamasa

10 hrs ago | 3485 Views

Mnangagwa to ignore rumblings

10 hrs ago | 2952 Views

Another long weekend for Chin'ono, Ngarivhume

10 hrs ago | 1289 Views

Chivayo not yet off the hook

10 hrs ago | 886 Views

ZCC urges Zimbabweans to be masters of their own destiny

10 hrs ago | 716 Views

Mliswa body-shames 'flat-bottomed' Zanu-PF rivals

10 hrs ago | 2339 Views

Biti's Civic society demands answers over US$18 billion debt

10 hrs ago | 2440 Views

Zesn presses for electoral reforms

10 hrs ago | 171 Views

Border-lying communities get tough on returnees

10 hrs ago | 494 Views

#ZimbabweLivesMatter Twitter revolution: Boots still needed on the ground

10 hrs ago | 273 Views

What becomes of unwanted babies?

10 hrs ago | 228 Views

Chin'ono barred from using 'spying' goggles

10 hrs ago | 1781 Views

Zimbabwean coach drags Chiefs to Fifa

10 hrs ago | 253 Views

Leadership crisis puts Zimbabwe on international radar, again

10 hrs ago | 555 Views

Essential service workers get subsidised mealie-meal

10 hrs ago | 250 Views

'Ignore the rumblings of fugitives' - Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 336 Views

Bosso release Prince Dube

10 hrs ago | 465 Views

Bosso fans clear club's legacy debt

10 hrs ago | 251 Views

Cabinet meetings go virtual

10 hrs ago | 244 Views

My true prophets stand up against Covid-19

10 hrs ago | 403 Views

Zanu-PF, ANC unite against renewed onslaught

10 hrs ago | 261 Views

Ian Khama regrets attending Mnangagwa inauguration?

10 hrs ago | 782 Views

Why internationals visit Zimbabwe in peak tourist seasons

10 hrs ago | 236 Views

Redefining Democracy, a Zimbabwean Rhetoric

11 hrs ago | 242 Views

The price of tribal politics in Zimbabwe is dangerous and costly: A warning to the people of Mashonaland once more!

21 hrs ago | 3533 Views

Corporate Governance and State Entities Decay in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 1062 Views

Masarira pens open letter to Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 8030 Views

Do not be a statistic, stay safe

22 hrs ago | 979 Views

Mliswa turns to God on Chin'ono's case

22 hrs ago | 4280 Views

Civil servants push for another wage hike

22 hrs ago | 3401 Views

'Need new GNU, too polarised for democracy' argue Gono - bull, Zanu PF doesn't want democracy

22 hrs ago | 1523 Views

Mnangagwa tells Zimbabweans not to listen to G40 fugitives

23 hrs ago | 2955 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days