Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe Covid-19 death toll breaches 100 mark

by Staff reporter
23 secs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's coronavirus deaths breached the 100 mark on Friday as the health ministry reported five new deaths.

The latest data came as the number of Covid-19 cases in Africa rose to over one million, with more than half registered in South Africa.

The continent's worst-hit nation had registered 545,476 infections, including over 7,000 new cases on Friday, and 9,909 deaths.

Egypt has recorded over 95,000 Covid-19 cases while the figure in Nigeria is 45,000.

Zimbabwe has reported 4,451 cases including 56 on Friday. President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government says 1,345 patients have recovered.

The death toll stands at 102 following the latest deaths which the ministry of health said were from postmortems on people who died at home and in hospitals between August 3 and 5.

The death toll is likely higher. Government critics say not enough testing is being done with only 69,103 tests conducted to date. For perspective, South Africa has conducted 3.18 million tests.

South Africa's infection figures are the fifth-highest after the US, Brazil, India and Russia.

Nevertheless, the African continent remains one of the least affected, according to the official figures, with only Oceania registering fewer Covid-19 cases.

But the official numbers are likely to be a fraction of the real extent of the virus' spread throughout Africa where a number of countries have failing healthcare systems and limited screening capacities.

Worldwide there have been some 19 million recorded coronavirus cases resulting in over 709,000 deaths.

Source - zimlive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Renewed push for reforms

57 secs ago | 0 Views

Beitbridge border fence useless and compromised

27 mins ago | 62 Views

Misred apologises to Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 1929 Views

Zanu PF is not Zimbabwe: MDA

3 hrs ago | 1059 Views

Prophet DD Isaac launches Television station

8 hrs ago | 974 Views

ZANU PF members openly defy Mnangagwa...call for his immediate ouster

8 hrs ago | 18008 Views

Knives out for Misred

8 hrs ago | 5814 Views

WATCH: Internet sensation Nkayi Maskandi Clopas Sikhosana's hit song

9 hrs ago | 1359 Views

Zimbabwe did not condemn Ramaphosa when Marikana massacres happened, says Chinamasa

10 hrs ago | 3490 Views

Mnangagwa to ignore rumblings

10 hrs ago | 2953 Views

Another long weekend for Chin'ono, Ngarivhume

10 hrs ago | 1289 Views

Chivayo not yet off the hook

10 hrs ago | 886 Views

ZCC urges Zimbabweans to be masters of their own destiny

10 hrs ago | 716 Views

Mliswa body-shames 'flat-bottomed' Zanu-PF rivals

10 hrs ago | 2341 Views

Biti's Civic society demands answers over US$18 billion debt

10 hrs ago | 2442 Views

Zesn presses for electoral reforms

10 hrs ago | 171 Views

Border-lying communities get tough on returnees

10 hrs ago | 496 Views

#ZimbabweLivesMatter Twitter revolution: Boots still needed on the ground

10 hrs ago | 273 Views

What becomes of unwanted babies?

10 hrs ago | 228 Views

Chin'ono barred from using 'spying' goggles

10 hrs ago | 1787 Views

Zimbabwean coach drags Chiefs to Fifa

10 hrs ago | 253 Views

Leadership crisis puts Zimbabwe on international radar, again

10 hrs ago | 555 Views

Essential service workers get subsidised mealie-meal

10 hrs ago | 251 Views

'Ignore the rumblings of fugitives' - Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 336 Views

Bosso release Prince Dube

10 hrs ago | 466 Views

Bosso fans clear club's legacy debt

10 hrs ago | 251 Views

Cabinet meetings go virtual

10 hrs ago | 244 Views

My true prophets stand up against Covid-19

10 hrs ago | 403 Views

Zanu-PF, ANC unite against renewed onslaught

10 hrs ago | 261 Views

Ian Khama regrets attending Mnangagwa inauguration?

10 hrs ago | 782 Views

Why internationals visit Zimbabwe in peak tourist seasons

10 hrs ago | 236 Views

Redefining Democracy, a Zimbabwean Rhetoric

11 hrs ago | 243 Views

The price of tribal politics in Zimbabwe is dangerous and costly: A warning to the people of Mashonaland once more!

21 hrs ago | 3534 Views

Corporate Governance and State Entities Decay in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 1064 Views

Masarira pens open letter to Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 8030 Views

Do not be a statistic, stay safe

22 hrs ago | 981 Views

Mliswa turns to God on Chin'ono's case

22 hrs ago | 4280 Views

Civil servants push for another wage hike

22 hrs ago | 3404 Views

'Need new GNU, too polarised for democracy' argue Gono - bull, Zanu PF doesn't want democracy

22 hrs ago | 1524 Views

Mnangagwa tells Zimbabweans not to listen to G40 fugitives

23 hrs ago | 2956 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days