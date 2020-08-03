Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tsvangirai sidelined in new street names

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
City of Masvingo's quest to rename Hofmeyer Street after Morgan Tsvangirai has failed after the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing ignored the recommendation and gave the street to Simon Muzenda instead.

On July 31, council employees began pulling down street signage bearing the names of the British pioneers who settled the land on modern day Masvingo; Hughes, Hofmeyer and Hellet, and replaced them with Emmerson D. Mnangagwa, Simon Muzenda and Shuvai Mahofa respectively.

This was in compliance with a mid-July directive from the Minister of Local Governance, Public Works and National Housing, July Moyo to rename some of the streets in the city in honour of Zanu-PF heroes.

The minister renamed over 80 roads in Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru, Mutare, Masvingo, Kwekwe, Bindura, Chegutu and Chipinge which all now have a road named after President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Prior to that, Masvingo - which has majority MDC Alliance councillors - had drawn up its own list and had intended to rename Hofmeyer, Hellet and Greenfield after Tsvangirai, Mahofa and Eddison Zvobgo but this was ignored.

When asked by TellZim News why they had not stuck to their guns in terms of street naming and renaming influence vested in local authorities by the Urban Councils Act, Masvingo Mayor Collen Maboke said the issue had been politicised.

"There is serious politics involved in the whole thing. We had made our recommendations as council but the minister has had his own way. The Urban Councils Act requires the ministry to consult with council for any renaming exercise but ‘consult' may mean anything. They simply made token consultations and had their way. It was all about politics," said Maboke.

When asked if the exercise of removing old signage and erection of new signage had been budgeted for, Maboke said it was not.

"We woke up to see council management putting up new signs but the 2020 budget given to us as councillors did not contain those expenses. It's unfortunate that I can't sustain a row with the minister because effectively, he is like my boss. It would be bad for council if we pick up fights with higher authorities at every turn," said Maboke.

City of Masvingo acting town clerk Edward Mukaratirwa, however, disputed Maboke's claims, saying everything had been budgeted for.

"Yes, it is contained in the budget. The law requires standardised signage that is recognisable even from outside the country.

"It is true we as a city had made our own proposals with the regards to the renaming exercise but then the minister gazetted other names through a Statutory Instrument which then became law to us. That is why we have begun the process of changing the signage," said Mukaratirwa.

It is not clear, however, how the project could have been budgeted for when the minister's directives only became known last month after the gazetting of the new names.

Masvingo United Residents and Ratepayers Alliance (Murra) information officer Godfrey Mtimba said reports that the matter was not budgeted for was alarming.

"We note the renaming exercise and take exception to the fact that the project was not budgeted for. We are looking at our options so that we can effectively demand accountability and transparency because we believe resources were diverted from key service delivery areas," said Mtimba.

Source - tellzim

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Police hunt for a baby dumper

37 mins ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe records 5 new COVID-19 deaths including 3 weeks old baby

3 hrs ago | 403 Views

Disaster looms as HAarare runs out of water chemicals

3 hrs ago | 237 Views

How Mnangagwa squandered his goodwill

4 hrs ago | 1065 Views

America slaps notorious African army General with stiff sanctions

4 hrs ago | 1495 Views

'Motlanthe Commission wasted Zimbabwe taxpayers' money'

4 hrs ago | 478 Views

'Mnangagwa feared, admired in equal measure'

4 hrs ago | 711 Views

Mnangagwa's govt welcomes Ramaphosa's envoys

4 hrs ago | 871 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 death toll breaches 100 mark

4 hrs ago | 361 Views

Renewed push for reforms

4 hrs ago | 428 Views

Beitbridge border fence useless and compromised

5 hrs ago | 596 Views

Misred apologises to Zimbabweans

7 hrs ago | 3420 Views

Zanu PF is not Zimbabwe: MDA

7 hrs ago | 1401 Views

Prophet DD Isaac launches Television station

12 hrs ago | 1059 Views

ZANU PF members openly defy Mnangagwa...call for his immediate ouster

12 hrs ago | 22146 Views

Knives out for Misred

13 hrs ago | 6792 Views

WATCH: Internet sensation Nkayi Maskandi Clopas Sikhosana's hit song

14 hrs ago | 1560 Views

Zimbabwe did not condemn Ramaphosa when Marikana massacres happened, says Chinamasa

14 hrs ago | 3970 Views

Mnangagwa to ignore rumblings

14 hrs ago | 3325 Views

Another long weekend for Chin'ono, Ngarivhume

14 hrs ago | 1402 Views

Chivayo not yet off the hook

14 hrs ago | 992 Views

ZCC urges Zimbabweans to be masters of their own destiny

14 hrs ago | 759 Views

Mliswa body-shames 'flat-bottomed' Zanu-PF rivals

14 hrs ago | 2719 Views

Biti's Civic society demands answers over US$18 billion debt

14 hrs ago | 2949 Views

Zesn presses for electoral reforms

14 hrs ago | 200 Views

Border-lying communities get tough on returnees

14 hrs ago | 580 Views

#ZimbabweLivesMatter Twitter revolution: Boots still needed on the ground

14 hrs ago | 308 Views

What becomes of unwanted babies?

14 hrs ago | 264 Views

Chin'ono barred from using 'spying' goggles

14 hrs ago | 2312 Views

Zimbabwean coach drags Chiefs to Fifa

14 hrs ago | 327 Views

Leadership crisis puts Zimbabwe on international radar, again

14 hrs ago | 667 Views

Essential service workers get subsidised mealie-meal

14 hrs ago | 293 Views

'Ignore the rumblings of fugitives' - Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 403 Views

Bosso release Prince Dube

15 hrs ago | 552 Views

Bosso fans clear club's legacy debt

15 hrs ago | 316 Views

Cabinet meetings go virtual

15 hrs ago | 280 Views

My true prophets stand up against Covid-19

15 hrs ago | 483 Views

Zanu-PF, ANC unite against renewed onslaught

15 hrs ago | 317 Views

Ian Khama regrets attending Mnangagwa inauguration?

15 hrs ago | 954 Views

Why internationals visit Zimbabwe in peak tourist seasons

15 hrs ago | 267 Views

Redefining Democracy, a Zimbabwean Rhetoric

15 hrs ago | 262 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days