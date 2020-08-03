News / National
Zimbabwe records 5 new COVID-19 deaths including 3 weeks old baby
ZIMBABWE recorded 5 new deaths this Friday, as confirmed cases rose to 4 451.
This follows the reporting of 56 new cases, 54 of them being local transmissions.
In a Covid-19 daily update, the Ministry of Health and Child Care announced the death of two men, two women and a 3 weeks old baby.
"Today we regret to report five deaths which occurred from 3 to 5 August. These include 2 males and 2 females from Harare province and a baby aged 3 weeks from Matabeleland North province who had respiratory symptoms compatible with Covid-19 and the PCR results were positive for the virus."
A total of 81 new recoveries were also recorded this Friday.
The total number of confirmed cases stands at 4 451, 1 345 people have since recovered and the country has 3 004 active cases and a cumulative total of 102 deaths.
Harare and Bulawayo are the Covid-19 hotspots in Zimbabwe with 1 699 and 1093 confirmed cases respectively.
The two cities also have the highest number of deaths, Harare has recorded 55 deaths and Bulawayo 23.
Source - zbc