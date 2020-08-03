Mvurwi traditional healers convicted

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

LUCKY ran out for three traditional healers based in Mvurwi who defied the country's lockdown regulations by gathering more than 50 people at their shrine.The trio Phenias Gweshe (42), Evance Tauni (23) and Douglas Mandishona (37) were slapped with $2000 fine each by Guruve magistrate Geraldine Mutsotso.The court heard that on August 2, the trio gathered 173 people at their shrine and police officers were informed of the gathering, leading to their arrest.The traditional healers said they were conducting cleansing ceremonies at the shrine.Albert Mazhindu represented the state.