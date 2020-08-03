News / National
Police hunt for a baby dumper
24 secs ago | Views
Police in Mashonaland Central province are hunting for a baby dumper who dumped her 3 weeks old baby in a pit toilet.
Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.
"We are investigating a baby dumping case at Redlands farm, Bindura where a 3 weeks old baby was found crying in a toilet pit by a passerby," Mundembe said.
Allegations are that Maidei Manyika was coming from fetching firewood when she heard the baby crying in a pit.
She used a hooking wire to retrieve the baby and she bathed the baby since magots were moving on the baby.
Manyika then went to file a police report and the baby is currently at Bindura provincial hospital.
Police is appealing for people with information on the whereabouts of the baby's mother.
Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.
"We are investigating a baby dumping case at Redlands farm, Bindura where a 3 weeks old baby was found crying in a toilet pit by a passerby," Mundembe said.
She used a hooking wire to retrieve the baby and she bathed the baby since magots were moving on the baby.
Manyika then went to file a police report and the baby is currently at Bindura provincial hospital.
Police is appealing for people with information on the whereabouts of the baby's mother.
Source - Byo24News