Police hunt for a baby dumper

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Police in Mashonaland Central province are hunting for a baby dumper who dumped her 3 weeks old baby in a pit toilet.Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case."We are investigating a baby dumping case at Redlands farm, Bindura where a 3 weeks old baby was found crying in a toilet pit by a passerby," Mundembe said.Allegations are that Maidei Manyika was coming from fetching firewood when she heard the baby crying in a pit.She used a hooking wire to retrieve the baby and she bathed the baby since magots were moving on the baby.Manyika then went to file a police report and the baby is currently at Bindura provincial hospital.Police is appealing for people with information on the whereabouts of the baby's mother.