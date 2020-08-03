Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe Communist party corners Bulawayo Mayor Solomon Mguni

by Mandla Ndlovu
Controversial Bulawayo Mayor His Worship Solomon Madlala Mguni has received a letter from Zimbabwe Communist party requesting him to publicly publish a paper trail relating to his 4 287 square metres land which he wants to build townhouses on.

In a letter written to Mguni on Saturday ZCP Bulawayo Provincial Secretary Bekithemba Lubambo said, "On behalf of the working class in Bulawayo we write to you to request information with respect to the residential and business stands in your name.

"We are reading from social media that you have acquired or you are renting numerous stands in the city of Bulawayo. As a party, an organ of the working class many who have been on the housing waiting list for years, we seek to understand what we read from media from you."

The agenda from a recently held full council meeting of BCC had the following extract:

The Town Clerk reported (17th July 2020) that an application dated (24th April 2020) to establish six townhouses on Stand 19789 Bulawayo Township had been received from Solomon Mguni, 11170 Nkulumane, Bulawayo.

The application had been advertised and adjacent property owners notified. By 17 July, no objections had been received from nine adjacent property owners," the publication quoted a report by  Town Cleck Christopher Dube. "It had also been circulated to municipal departments and no adverse comments had been received. At the time of writing of the report, the six townhouses had not yet been established and the stand was vacant' added the report by the Town Lands and Planning Committee.

The land is located at number 19789 Bulawayo Township (38 Erica Hepburn Avenue). Last month, Mguni attracted controversy following revelations that council had allocated him a 2,5-hectare plot situated in Lower Rangemore for urban farming purposes for a paltry $165 per month for 25 years.

The figure was equivalent to US$2 on the parallel market by then



Source - Byo24News

