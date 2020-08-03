WATCH: African Union speaks on Zimbabwe's human rights crisis

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The African Union says they are monitoring the situation in Zimbabwe. This after activists and journalists were arrested for organising a protest against the Zimbabwe government to express their views on allegations of corruption and human rights violations in the country.President Cyril Ramaphosa who is also the chairperson of African Union has since appointed envoys to go to Zimbabwe.The development comes after ZANU PF Secretary General Obert Mpofu made a u-turn on the ZANU PF stance towards the African National Congress."In my intense discussion with Ace Magashule, we shared a mutual position that liberation movements must be on the guard against efforts to divide the region," said Mpofu on Saturday. "Our interactions as FLM are not only diplomatic, but they are premised on sound ideological brotherhood and a history of massive sacrifice. We are connected by our dedication to African Unity and not organised ploys by imperialists to misdirect our unity. Therefore, it must be known that we are cordially in contact at an inter-party level to confront the cross-sectional attempts to annihilate the standing successes of our democracy in the SADC."Watch the video below: