Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiwenga appointment illegal, says Veritas

by newzimbabwe
1 hr ago | Views
LEGAL watchdog, Veritas says the appointment this past week, of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga as substantive Health Minister violated national laws, contrary to claims by other legal experts the decision by President Emmerson Mnangagwa was lawful.

Chiwenga replaced Obadiah Moyo who was sacked from the job July 7 after he got mired in a drug and kit tender scandal.

Said Veritas, "On the face of it the appointment seems illegal. Section 103 of the Constitution states ‘… Vice-Presidents … must not, directly or indirectly, hold any other public office …'

"This means that a Vice-President cannot be appointed as a Minister."

Veritas said a similar situation arose in December 2014 when then President Robert Mugabe appointed Mnangagwa as VP but chose to retain him as Justice Minister.

The constitutionality of the arrangement was challenged in Court by the National Constitutional Assembly.

Those challenging the decision cited Section 103 of the Constitution.

The challenge failed on the ground that the then VP had been assigned the administration of the Ministry of Justice ‒ which was lawful in terms of section 99 of the Constitution ‒ without having been appointed Minister of Justice.

Veritas argues circumstances are now different.

"In this case however the official announcement states quite clearly that VP Chiwenga has been appointed Minister of Health and Child Care," said the group.

However, this was contrary to sentiments expressed by Constitutional law expert and politician Lovemore Madhuku who defended the action saying precedent was set in 2014, when Mnangagwa remained Justice upon elevation to VP.

During the time, the NCA took Mugabe to the Concourt and the court ruled that Sections 99 and 103 of the Constitution must be read together.

"The Concourt has already dealt with this issue.  In 2014, when the then VP ED remained Minister of Justice, the NCA took President Mugabe to the Concourt raising exactly the arguments being debated now. The Concourt said secs 99 and 103 must be read together," said Madhuku.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chiwenga's shock move: Details emerge

39 mins ago | 179 Views

Chamisa claims to be under siege

40 mins ago | 62 Views

Lawyer fears for Chin'ono's life

41 mins ago | 58 Views

UNcle Tom queries South Africa 'sham' envoys

41 mins ago | 51 Views

Heads to roll over Beitbridge fence

43 mins ago | 42 Views

Activist hounded over Mnangagwa song

44 mins ago | 57 Views

Online #ZimbabweLivesMatter campaign jolts Mnangagwa govt

45 mins ago | 151 Views

Charamba's photoshop claims are false

47 mins ago | 96 Views

Mnangagwa's rhetoric inflammatory

47 mins ago | 43 Views

It is very much in SA's interest to ‘interfere' in Zimbabwe

48 mins ago | 26 Views

Liberation war generation holding country to ransom, says Biti

50 mins ago | 28 Views

Why the blockages on people's rights?

50 mins ago | 21 Views

Chiwenga's appointment cynical

53 mins ago | 74 Views

White farmer compensation: A stunt that backfired

54 mins ago | 119 Views

Why US$3.5bn deal for farmers is problematic

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Zimbabwe: False narratives and false solutions

1 hr ago | 137 Views

#Blacklivesmatter: Slavery and the church

1 hr ago | 158 Views

NetOne crisis deepens

1 hr ago | 220 Views

Ingwebu Breweries turns the corner

1 hr ago | 189 Views

Uproar over subsidised mealie-meal

1 hr ago | 119 Views

South African Rand on the ropes as emerging market risks increase

1 hr ago | 181 Views

Prince Dube France-bound

1 hr ago | 165 Views

Ex-MDC MP seeks ConCourt judge appointment

1 hr ago | 265 Views

Chopper reunites Chimbetu siblings

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Zimbabwean actress fulfilling Hollywood dream

1 hr ago | 53 Views

MDC led Bulawayo Council in fire-fighting mode

1 hr ago | 139 Views

Dabengwa foundation director hounded over Zanu-PF masks

1 hr ago | 170 Views

Lone protestor freed

1 hr ago | 147 Views

Chief Maduna and the liberation struggle

1 hr ago | 123 Views

TelOne increases internet connectivity

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Zimra denies mandatory Covid-19 testing claims

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Mnangagwa blocks bread price hike

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Mnangagwa blocks bread price hike

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Beyonce won't vote in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Schools to reopen when safe minister

1 hr ago | 89 Views

'SA envoys welcome. . . Malema, Khama offside'

1 hr ago | 134 Views

Tony Blair courts Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 197 Views

'Mnangagwa still keen on western hugs despite rights abuse storm'

1 hr ago | 54 Views

WATCH: African Union speaks on Zimbabwe's human rights crisis

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

First Mbeki now Ramaphosa seeking solution to Zimbabwe's crisis - Solution is still to deliver free elections

2 hrs ago | 225 Views

'We want Zanu PF led GNU' ZCC doggedly insist - it's the curse we should never tolerate ever again

2 hrs ago | 317 Views

Zimbabwe Communist Party corners Bulawayo Mayor Solomon Mguni

3 hrs ago | 784 Views

UMD condemns Mnangagwa's brutal crackdown on civilians

4 hrs ago | 1160 Views

Police hunt for a baby dumper

12 hrs ago | 1290 Views

Zimbabwe records 5 new COVID-19 deaths including 3 weeks old baby

14 hrs ago | 1663 Views

Disaster looms as Harare runs out of water chemicals

14 hrs ago | 1060 Views

Tsvangirai sidelined in new street names

14 hrs ago | 1940 Views

How Mnangagwa squandered his goodwill

15 hrs ago | 2982 Views

America slaps notorious African army General with stiff sanctions

15 hrs ago | 2767 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days