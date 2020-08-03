Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimra denies mandatory Covid-19 testing claims

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has dismissed claims that it now requires proof of Covid-19 testing from its stakeholders and that all clearing agents are supposed to go under mandatory testing for them to access services.

In a statement, Zimra said it does not require a certificate or proof of recent negative Covid-19 tests from its stakeholders visiting any of its offices or premises. Zimra said it only encourages its stakeholders to remain vigilant and minimise the possible transmission of Covid-19.

The revenue authority also advised stakeholders to utilise online services to minimise face-to-face interaction between officials and customers. Zimra also distanced itself from a statement circulating on social media purporting to have been generated by the revenue authority instructing all stakeholders including clearing agents to undergo mandatory testing and produce proof of testing before they could access its services.

"The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority wishes to correct misleading information that was contained in an internally generated notice that was issued to clearing agents on the 6th of August, 2020. The statement under the heading Notice to all clearing agents, transporters-meausures to contain the rise in cases of Covid-19 infections at border posts, gives the incorrect impression that all persons, clients and stakeholders visiting Zimra premises are required to produce proof of having been recently tested for Covid-19. This is not the correct position, Zimra does not require a certificate or proof of recent negative Covid-19 tests from its stakeholders visiting any of its offices or premises," reads part of the statement.

Zimra said it was following World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines and the Ministry of Health in safeguarding its employees and prevent them from contracting Covid-19.

"The correct position is that Zimra is aware that due to the positioning of our offices, inland and border stations, there is a need to remain vigilant in observing and practising procedures that reduce the high risk of exposure to Covid-19. In the interest of safeguarding employees, clients and the public as directed by the guidelines from the World Health Organisation, the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimra is implementing measures to mitigate the likely impact and risks of this viral threat to operations and human life.

"The current measures at our border posts and stations in instances of expected or suspected exposure to Covid-19 include but are not limited to, testing contacts of all suspected Covid-19 cases. Immediate closure and subsequent disinfection of offices, inland and border stations that might be at risk. Re-opening of disinfected offices is done with the assistance and guidance of the relevant local medical authorities. Where practical Zimra stations and offices maintain critical skeleton staff. Staff are being provided with appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and sanitisers and services are, as much as possible, being offered to clients/agents via electronic means," reads the statement.

Source - sundaymail

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chiwenga's shock move: Details emerge

39 mins ago | 179 Views

Chamisa claims to be under siege

40 mins ago | 62 Views

Lawyer fears for Chin'ono's life

41 mins ago | 58 Views

UNcle Tom queries South Africa 'sham' envoys

42 mins ago | 51 Views

Heads to roll over Beitbridge fence

43 mins ago | 43 Views

Activist hounded over Mnangagwa song

44 mins ago | 57 Views

Online #ZimbabweLivesMatter campaign jolts Mnangagwa govt

45 mins ago | 152 Views

Charamba's photoshop claims are false

47 mins ago | 96 Views

Mnangagwa's rhetoric inflammatory

47 mins ago | 43 Views

It is very much in SA's interest to ‘interfere' in Zimbabwe

49 mins ago | 26 Views

Liberation war generation holding country to ransom, says Biti

50 mins ago | 28 Views

Why the blockages on people's rights?

51 mins ago | 21 Views

Chiwenga's appointment cynical

53 mins ago | 74 Views

White farmer compensation: A stunt that backfired

54 mins ago | 119 Views

Why US$3.5bn deal for farmers is problematic

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Zimbabwe: False narratives and false solutions

1 hr ago | 138 Views

#Blacklivesmatter: Slavery and the church

1 hr ago | 158 Views

NetOne crisis deepens

1 hr ago | 221 Views

Ingwebu Breweries turns the corner

1 hr ago | 189 Views

Uproar over subsidised mealie-meal

1 hr ago | 119 Views

South African Rand on the ropes as emerging market risks increase

1 hr ago | 183 Views

Prince Dube France-bound

1 hr ago | 165 Views

Ex-MDC MP seeks ConCourt judge appointment

1 hr ago | 265 Views

Chopper reunites Chimbetu siblings

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Zimbabwean actress fulfilling Hollywood dream

1 hr ago | 53 Views

MDC led Bulawayo Council in fire-fighting mode

1 hr ago | 139 Views

Dabengwa foundation director hounded over Zanu-PF masks

1 hr ago | 170 Views

Lone protestor freed

1 hr ago | 148 Views

Chief Maduna and the liberation struggle

1 hr ago | 123 Views

TelOne increases internet connectivity

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Mnangagwa blocks bread price hike

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Mnangagwa blocks bread price hike

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Chiwenga appointment illegal, says Veritas

1 hr ago | 130 Views

Beyonce won't vote in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Schools to reopen when safe minister

1 hr ago | 89 Views

'SA envoys welcome. . . Malema, Khama offside'

1 hr ago | 134 Views

Tony Blair courts Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 197 Views

'Mnangagwa still keen on western hugs despite rights abuse storm'

1 hr ago | 54 Views

WATCH: African Union speaks on Zimbabwe's human rights crisis

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

First Mbeki now Ramaphosa seeking solution to Zimbabwe's crisis - Solution is still to deliver free elections

2 hrs ago | 225 Views

'We want Zanu PF led GNU' ZCC doggedly insist - it's the curse we should never tolerate ever again

2 hrs ago | 317 Views

Zimbabwe Communist Party corners Bulawayo Mayor Solomon Mguni

3 hrs ago | 784 Views

UMD condemns Mnangagwa's brutal crackdown on civilians

4 hrs ago | 1161 Views

Police hunt for a baby dumper

12 hrs ago | 1290 Views

Zimbabwe records 5 new COVID-19 deaths including 3 weeks old baby

14 hrs ago | 1663 Views

Disaster looms as Harare runs out of water chemicals

14 hrs ago | 1060 Views

Tsvangirai sidelined in new street names

14 hrs ago | 1941 Views

How Mnangagwa squandered his goodwill

15 hrs ago | 2982 Views

America slaps notorious African army General with stiff sanctions

15 hrs ago | 2767 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days