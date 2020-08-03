Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

TelOne increases internet connectivity

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Government through TelOne has continued with its initiative of increasing Internet connectivity in the country, a move meant to tap into the increasing advancement of technology.

This comes as the Makuti-Chirundu fibre optic link was launched on Wednesday in Makuti and this will see increase in connection of Zimbabwe and Zambia and beyond.

The commissioning is part of digitisation efforts by TelOne to connect Zimbabwe at a domestic level and across the southern region. The fibre link becomes the second following the Bulawayo-Beitbridge that was commissioned in March last year.

The link is part of TelOne's network modernisation drive that gives the company capabilities to carry domestic tariff players and connects Zimbabwe to Zambia and beyond.

Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Jenfan Muswere said the fibre link will increase Zimbabwe's connection with other countries in the Southern Africa region.

"We note with pride that the establishment of this fibre link has the connectivity of Zimbabwe with our neighbouring countries, specifically South Africa, Mozambique, Botswana and Zambia.

"This project is part of the Government's effort to upgrade and modernise communications infrastructure thereby reducing the connectivity costs of both data and voice," said Minister Muswere.

Minister Muswere said the initiative would help Government to offer competitive prices for internet connectivity and open business markets.

"The Government will now be able to provide its citizens with affordable Internet and create business opportunities along the way," he said.

TelOne director of infrastructure Engineer Lawrence Nkala said the company was in the process of setting up a fibre link that connects Bulawayo and Victoria Falls.

"The fibre link extends connectivity from Makuti into Zambia and Chirundu and the importance of the link at a local level being that it enables domestic connectivity becoming a base station that feeds local communities," said Eng Nkala.

Source - sundaynews

