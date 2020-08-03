Lone protestor freed

News / National

by Staff reporter

A DARING National University of Science and Technology engineering student who was arrested for staging a solo protest against the arrest of journalist, Hopewell Chin'ono, has been granted $200 bail by a Bulawayo magistrate.Panashe Vongai Sivandani was arrested while displaying posters reading-: "Free Chin'ono, no to nepotism, no to corruption."Sivandani is being represented by Bruce Masamvu of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights and was not asked to plead to the charge of Inciting public violence when she appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Shepherd Mjanja .The case was remanded to August 12.Masamvu told Sunday Southern Eye that it was shocking that police were criminalising freedom of expression.