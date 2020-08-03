Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

NetOne crisis deepens

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
TROUBLED state-owned mobile phone operator NetOne has been beset by a myriad of problems that include network failure and a shortage of airtime recharge cards, which are attributed to a board wrangle.

NetOne has for several weeks been operating without substantive senior management due to infighting and last month the board fired CEO Lazarus Muchenje, a day after he was reinstated by the High Court.

Insiders said the company had been struggling to produce recharge cards as a result of the leadership problems, leaving airtime vendors in a lurch.

The problems have been compounded by the deterioration in the quality of the network, which has seen a rise in the incidence of call-dropping, poor data connection and peak period call failure.

"We are receiving various complaints about intermittent network problems from our clients," said a senior manager, who requested to remain anonymous.

"There is a general feeling that the service delivery has slowed of late. The complaints range from poor data connection to call-dropping and this has been worrisome," a source said.

"Airtime vendors, especially those who get bulk supplies, are aggrieved that the production and supply of recharge cards is no longer as smooth as before."

The mobile phone operator's shops in Bulawayo are said to have been hardest hit by the shortage of airtime recharge cards as they have gone for a month without getting supplies.

Under normal circumstances, the shops in the country's second largest city receive recharge cards three times a week. Registered dealers, who buy airtime at wholesale prices and resell it at the stipulated retail price are said to be now selling airtime at black market rates because of the shortages.

NetOne's board is not fully constituted after chairperson James Mutizwa, audit committee chairperson Sibonile Dhliwayo and human resources committee chairperson Keumetsi Mpandawana resigned over alleged unprofessional conduct by some of the board members that include Susan Mutangadura.

Mutangadura is now the acting board chairperson.

The board is embroiled in a nasty dispute with Muchenje Mutangadura is being investigated by the police on allegations of perjury that are linked to the fired CEO's case.

The beleaguered board is said be considering reviving a US$12 million deal with China's ZTE, which was terminated on the basis that it was too costly for the parastatal.

"The current board and management is in the process of revamping the deal with ZTE," another insider said.

"Basically the deal will allow ZTE to take over the NetOne billing system.

"It was terminated after the fully constituted board realised that it was going to be costly to repay, especially after the adoption of local currency."

The ZTE billing deal was first mooted in February 2017, only two months after NetOne had signed a billion agreement with Formula Telecom Solution (FTS) on December 21, 2016.

The FTS agreement was subsequently terminated in July 2017.

NetOne has since lost an arbitration case against FTS in the London International Court of Arbitration and is obliged to pay about US$6 million even though they never delivered anything.

The company has reportedly paid $20 million in legal fees to fight its battles with Muchenje.

NetOne acting CEO Chipo Jaisson did not respond to questions sent to her about the mounting problems.



Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

#Blacklivesmatter: Slavery and the church

25 secs ago | 0 Views

Ingwebu Breweries turns the corner

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Uproar over subsidised mealie-meal

4 mins ago | 0 Views

South African Rand on the ropes as emerging market risks increase

6 mins ago | 1 Views

Prince Dube France-bound

7 mins ago | 1 Views

Ex-MDC MP seeks ConCourt judge appointment

8 mins ago | 6 Views

Chopper reunites Chimbetu siblings

8 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwean actress fulfilling Hollywood dream

9 mins ago | 5 Views

MDC led Bulawayo Council in fire-fighting mode

14 mins ago | 20 Views

Dabengwa foundation director hounded over Zanu-PF masks

14 mins ago | 24 Views

Lone protestor freed

15 mins ago | 21 Views

Chief Maduna and the liberation struggle

16 mins ago | 22 Views

TelOne increases internet connectivity

16 mins ago | 23 Views

Zimra denies mandatory Covid-19 testing claims

17 mins ago | 17 Views

Mnangagwa blocks bread price hike

18 mins ago | 17 Views

Mnangagwa blocks bread price hike

20 mins ago | 24 Views

Chiwenga appointment illegal, says Veritas

21 mins ago | 18 Views

Beyonce won't vote in Zimbabwe

21 mins ago | 15 Views

Schools to reopen when safe minister

22 mins ago | 21 Views

'SA envoys welcome. . . Malema, Khama offside'

23 mins ago | 28 Views

Tony Blair courts Mnangagwa

23 mins ago | 34 Views

'Mnangagwa still keen on western hugs despite rights abuse storm'

24 mins ago | 13 Views

WATCH: African Union speaks on Zimbabwe's human rights crisis

45 mins ago | 49 Views

First Mbeki now Ramaphosa seeking solution to Zimbabwe's crisis - Solution is still to deliver free elections

1 hr ago | 163 Views

'We want Zanu PF led GNU' ZCC doggedly insist - it's the curse we should never tolerate ever again

1 hr ago | 227 Views

Zimbabwe Communist Party corners Bulawayo Mayor Solomon Mguni

2 hrs ago | 555 Views

UMD condemns Mnangagwa's brutal crackdown on civilians

3 hrs ago | 954 Views

Police hunt for a baby dumper

11 hrs ago | 1255 Views

Zimbabwe records 5 new COVID-19 deaths including 3 weeks old baby

13 hrs ago | 1616 Views

Disaster looms as Harare runs out of water chemicals

13 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Tsvangirai sidelined in new street names

13 hrs ago | 1853 Views

How Mnangagwa squandered his goodwill

14 hrs ago | 2874 Views

America slaps notorious African army General with stiff sanctions

14 hrs ago | 2677 Views

'Motlanthe Commission wasted Zimbabwe taxpayers' money'

14 hrs ago | 872 Views

'Mnangagwa feared, admired in equal measure'

14 hrs ago | 1281 Views

Mnangagwa's govt welcomes Ramaphosa's envoys

14 hrs ago | 1461 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 death toll breaches 100 mark

14 hrs ago | 541 Views

Renewed push for reforms

14 hrs ago | 566 Views

Beitbridge border fence useless and compromised

15 hrs ago | 1070 Views

Misred apologises to Zimbabweans

17 hrs ago | 4776 Views

Zanu PF is not Zimbabwe: MDA

17 hrs ago | 1591 Views

Prophet DD Isaac launches Television station

22 hrs ago | 1107 Views

ZANU PF members openly defy Mnangagwa...call for his immediate ouster

23 hrs ago | 26796 Views

Knives out for Misred

23 hrs ago | 7520 Views

WATCH: Internet sensation Nkayi Maskandi Clopas Sikhosana's hit song

24 hrs ago | 1693 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days