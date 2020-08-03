Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabweans' political consciousness now very high

by Stephen Jakes
1 hr ago | Views
MDC Alliance deputy chairman Job Wiwa Sikhala has said Zimbabweans' political consciousness as a people can now be taken for granted by those blinded with oppressive power but in the mind of every pained citizen, they know what should be done and what is happening.

He said all those whom you hear waffling about the invincibility of this tyrannical and oppressive system are the beneficiaries of the crumbs from the system.

"They enjoy our national resources on the tears and sorrows of our people. They are people whom everyone must totally ignore and focus on the future of the generation of today and our kids. 90% of the citizens will remain suffer continua because criminals and thieves presiding over our public affairs are looting our resources," he said.

"There is no difference between the struggle of the generation of today and that of the nationalists movement of the 1960s. Grievances of 1960 persist to the present day. During the colonial era the minority enjoyed on the behest of the majority. So is today. A tiny coterie of criminals are eating whilst all of us suffer. Not only that, they apply colonial methods to shut our mouths shut. Colonialists used the Special Branch to shut anyone who spoke about the injustices of the time. Gross human rights were committed against our people as happening today."

"We have been silent on the face of unprecedented gross human rights abuses since 1980. From Gukurahundi thousands were murdered, abducted, tortured and abused. This intolerable political culture continued to the present day. All opponents of the state have been living horrible lives since 1980 and the mistake we did as citizens was to politicize issues of national concern. There are issues that do not need partisanship. Issues of citizens concerns."

Sikhala said Zimbabweans have gone on the overdrive informing the world that #Zimbabweans lives matter.

"This is driven from the observations of what happened since time immemorial in our society. On the aftermath of 31st July, thousands of our citizens are being abused throughout the country. This is an uncivilized operation to silence citizens so that those who have been looting continue looting unabated. Gross human rights abuses can not continue on our faces. Abductions need to stop and it is only us as citizens who can stop it. Violence against citizens must stop. Our people are being brutalized daily in their homes for no apparent reason, an act which started since 1980. There are times when we say enough is enough. There is nothing without an end," he said.

"Last night the Mayor of Chitungwiza was violently attacked by persons in military uniform. He was parking his car at the public car park next to his house. The savage attack on the Mayor Lovemore Maiko shows that no one is safe. Brutalisation has been taking place everywhere. Besides our campaign against looting and corruption, lets speak as citizens against TORTURE, ABDUCTIONS AND GROSS HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES."

He said as stated we resolved that, the week of 10th August to the 15th is a week of speaking out against the vices in our state. Until when should we allow it to continue as a people.

 "Speak Zimbabwe Speak
NO to Corruption
NO to Looting
NO to Abductions
NO to Torture
NO to Gross Human Rights Abuses," he said.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe heroes' shrine sends clear message to the world - the country and people are not yet free!

44 mins ago | 66 Views

Counterfeit drugs poses threat to Covid -19 cure

46 mins ago | 30 Views

ZLHR concerned about treatment of Chin'ono and Ngarivhume in prison

1 hr ago | 336 Views

Chiwenga's shock move: Details emerge

5 hrs ago | 8137 Views

Chamisa claims to be under siege

5 hrs ago | 3217 Views

Lawyer fears for Chin'ono's life

5 hrs ago | 1991 Views

UNcle Tom queries South Africa 'sham' envoys

5 hrs ago | 1429 Views

Heads to roll over Beitbridge fence

5 hrs ago | 1230 Views

Activist hounded over Mnangagwa song

5 hrs ago | 1430 Views

Online #ZimbabweLivesMatter campaign jolts Mnangagwa govt

5 hrs ago | 3665 Views

Charamba's photoshop claims are false

5 hrs ago | 1062 Views

Mnangagwa's rhetoric inflammatory

5 hrs ago | 357 Views

It is very much in SA's interest to ‘interfere' in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 200 Views

Liberation war generation holding country to ransom, says Biti

5 hrs ago | 263 Views

Why the blockages on people's rights?

5 hrs ago | 78 Views

Chiwenga's appointment cynical

5 hrs ago | 394 Views

White farmer compensation: A stunt that backfired

5 hrs ago | 390 Views

Why US$3.5bn deal for farmers is problematic

5 hrs ago | 400 Views

Zimbabwe: False narratives and false solutions

5 hrs ago | 282 Views

#Blacklivesmatter: Slavery and the church

5 hrs ago | 296 Views

NetOne crisis deepens

5 hrs ago | 917 Views

Ingwebu Breweries turns the corner

5 hrs ago | 390 Views

Uproar over subsidised mealie-meal

5 hrs ago | 270 Views

South African Rand on the ropes as emerging market risks increase

5 hrs ago | 373 Views

Prince Dube France-bound

5 hrs ago | 438 Views

Ex-MDC MP seeks ConCourt judge appointment

5 hrs ago | 711 Views

Chopper reunites Chimbetu siblings

5 hrs ago | 406 Views

Zimbabwean actress fulfilling Hollywood dream

5 hrs ago | 114 Views

MDC led Bulawayo Council in fire-fighting mode

5 hrs ago | 309 Views

Dabengwa foundation director hounded over Zanu-PF masks

5 hrs ago | 416 Views

Lone protestor freed

5 hrs ago | 284 Views

Chief Maduna and the liberation struggle

5 hrs ago | 274 Views

TelOne increases internet connectivity

5 hrs ago | 272 Views

Zimra denies mandatory Covid-19 testing claims

6 hrs ago | 111 Views

Mnangagwa blocks bread price hike

6 hrs ago | 434 Views

Mnangagwa blocks bread price hike

6 hrs ago | 231 Views

Chiwenga appointment illegal, says Veritas

6 hrs ago | 350 Views

Beyonce won't vote in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 223 Views

Schools to reopen when safe minister

6 hrs ago | 234 Views

'SA envoys welcome. . . Malema, Khama offside'

6 hrs ago | 518 Views

Tony Blair courts Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 542 Views

'Mnangagwa still keen on western hugs despite rights abuse storm'

6 hrs ago | 114 Views

WATCH: African Union speaks on Zimbabwe's human rights crisis

6 hrs ago | 552 Views

First Mbeki now Ramaphosa seeking solution to Zimbabwe's crisis - Solution is still to deliver free elections

6 hrs ago | 261 Views

'We want Zanu PF led GNU' ZCC doggedly insist - it's the curse we should never tolerate ever again

6 hrs ago | 394 Views

Zimbabwe Communist Party corners Bulawayo Mayor Solomon Mguni

7 hrs ago | 1211 Views

UMD condemns Mnangagwa's brutal crackdown on civilians

8 hrs ago | 1454 Views

Police hunt for a baby dumper

16 hrs ago | 1351 Views

Zimbabwe records 5 new COVID-19 deaths including 3 weeks old baby

18 hrs ago | 1716 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days