Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZLHR concerned about treatment of Chin'ono and Ngarivhume in prison

by Stephen Jakes
1 hr ago | Views
ZIMBABWE Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) is concerned about the treatment of freelance journalist Hopewell Chin'ono and Jacob Ngarivhume, the leader of Transform Zimbabwe political party, who are currently detained at Chikurubi Maximum Prison.

On Saturday, ZLHR lawyers Roselyn Hanzi, Beatrice Mtetwa and Moses Nkomo visited their clients, Chin'ono and Ngarivhume at Chikurubi Maximum Prison, where they were moved to from Harare Remand Prison on Friday by Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) officials.

Chin'ono and Ngarivhume's lawyers only came to know of the transfer of their clients late on Friday after they learnt from independent sources that the duo had been strip searched, shackled in leg irons and eventually moved at night to Chikurubi Maximum Prison. This transfer had not been communicated formally to Chin'ono and Ngarivhume's legal practitioners beforehand.

The Officer in Charge of Harare Remand Prison confirmed to the legal practitioners that he had received instructions from "above" pertaining to the transfer.

When Chin'ono and Ngarivhume's lawyers visited their clients on Saturday, they were denied access to consult the two prisoners in private with ZPCS insisting that they be present during any consultations or be within earshot of the discussions involving the two detainees.

The ZPCS officials could not entertain arguments by lawyers that they had previously visited other clients and had been allowed that privacy because in terms of the law, communication between a lawyer and client is privileged and confidential.

But the prison officers advised Chin'ono and Ngarivhume's lawyers that they had direct orders not to allow lawyers to consult with clients if they could not hear the discussions and that section 140(6) of the Commissioner-General's Standing Order Part VII Visits and Communication did not allow this. The Commissioner-General's Standing Orders are in direct violation of section 50(5)(b) of the Constitution, which provides that "any person who is detained, including a sentenced prisoner, has the right at their own expense, to consult in private with a legal practitioner of their choice, and to be informed of this right promptly."

ZLHR also learnt that Chin'ono and Ngarivhume were not provided with jerseys while in detention as prison officers advised that they did not have any more jerseys in stock. Although the two prisoners' lawyers sought permission to bring in warm clothes as ZPCS has no jerseys, this request was turned down with prison officers insisting that only the red and white prison jersey is allowed and that lawyers have to source the jerseys for the clients.

It took a lot of haggling between the lawyers and prison officers for them to allow Chin'ono and Ngarivhume to have access to food which had been brought by their lawyers as their ZPCS kitchen had closed with the ZPCS officials insisting that home-prepared food was not permitted because of the outbreak of coronavirus.

Of concern to ZLHR is the welfare of Chin'ono and Ngarivhume who have been left with no access to food as the two do not eat sadza for medical reasons but they were advised that ZPCS only serves sadza in prison. Because both Chin'ono and Ngarivhume are on medication, they would need access to a balanced diet while in prison.

The blatant and malicious stripping away of the two prisoners' basic rights including the right to give instructions to lawyers of their choice in private is unconstitutional. The harsh treatment of Chin'ono and Ngarivhume undermines the presumption of innocence.

Of great concern to ZLHR too, is the undermining and obstruction of legal practitioners who are merely attempting to protect their clients' fundamental rights and perform their professional duties.

ZLHR urges ZPCS authorities to uphold constitutional provisions which guarantee fundamental rights of arrested and detained persons including Zimbabwe's regional and international obligations on rights of detainees, which include the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights and the International Convention on Civil and Political Rights.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe heroes' shrine sends clear message to the world - the country and people are not yet free!

47 mins ago | 79 Views

Counterfeit drugs poses threat to Covid -19 cure

49 mins ago | 38 Views

Zimbabweans' political consciousness now very high

1 hr ago | 347 Views

Chiwenga's shock move: Details emerge

5 hrs ago | 8235 Views

Chamisa claims to be under siege

5 hrs ago | 3248 Views

Lawyer fears for Chin'ono's life

5 hrs ago | 2006 Views

UNcle Tom queries South Africa 'sham' envoys

5 hrs ago | 1440 Views

Heads to roll over Beitbridge fence

5 hrs ago | 1238 Views

Activist hounded over Mnangagwa song

5 hrs ago | 1433 Views

Online #ZimbabweLivesMatter campaign jolts Mnangagwa govt

5 hrs ago | 3696 Views

Charamba's photoshop claims are false

5 hrs ago | 1074 Views

Mnangagwa's rhetoric inflammatory

5 hrs ago | 359 Views

It is very much in SA's interest to ‘interfere' in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 201 Views

Liberation war generation holding country to ransom, says Biti

5 hrs ago | 263 Views

Why the blockages on people's rights?

5 hrs ago | 80 Views

Chiwenga's appointment cynical

5 hrs ago | 395 Views

White farmer compensation: A stunt that backfired

5 hrs ago | 391 Views

Why US$3.5bn deal for farmers is problematic

5 hrs ago | 400 Views

Zimbabwe: False narratives and false solutions

5 hrs ago | 283 Views

#Blacklivesmatter: Slavery and the church

5 hrs ago | 296 Views

NetOne crisis deepens

5 hrs ago | 923 Views

Ingwebu Breweries turns the corner

5 hrs ago | 393 Views

Uproar over subsidised mealie-meal

5 hrs ago | 271 Views

South African Rand on the ropes as emerging market risks increase

5 hrs ago | 375 Views

Prince Dube France-bound

5 hrs ago | 439 Views

Ex-MDC MP seeks ConCourt judge appointment

5 hrs ago | 722 Views

Chopper reunites Chimbetu siblings

5 hrs ago | 406 Views

Zimbabwean actress fulfilling Hollywood dream

5 hrs ago | 116 Views

MDC led Bulawayo Council in fire-fighting mode

5 hrs ago | 312 Views

Dabengwa foundation director hounded over Zanu-PF masks

6 hrs ago | 416 Views

Lone protestor freed

6 hrs ago | 286 Views

Chief Maduna and the liberation struggle

6 hrs ago | 277 Views

TelOne increases internet connectivity

6 hrs ago | 273 Views

Zimra denies mandatory Covid-19 testing claims

6 hrs ago | 112 Views

Mnangagwa blocks bread price hike

6 hrs ago | 448 Views

Mnangagwa blocks bread price hike

6 hrs ago | 234 Views

Chiwenga appointment illegal, says Veritas

6 hrs ago | 351 Views

Beyonce won't vote in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 223 Views

Schools to reopen when safe minister

6 hrs ago | 235 Views

'SA envoys welcome. . . Malema, Khama offside'

6 hrs ago | 537 Views

Tony Blair courts Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 545 Views

'Mnangagwa still keen on western hugs despite rights abuse storm'

6 hrs ago | 114 Views

WATCH: African Union speaks on Zimbabwe's human rights crisis

6 hrs ago | 554 Views

First Mbeki now Ramaphosa seeking solution to Zimbabwe's crisis - Solution is still to deliver free elections

6 hrs ago | 261 Views

'We want Zanu PF led GNU' ZCC doggedly insist - it's the curse we should never tolerate ever again

6 hrs ago | 396 Views

Zimbabwe Communist Party corners Bulawayo Mayor Solomon Mguni

7 hrs ago | 1217 Views

UMD condemns Mnangagwa's brutal crackdown on civilians

8 hrs ago | 1457 Views

Police hunt for a baby dumper

16 hrs ago | 1354 Views

Zimbabwe records 5 new COVID-19 deaths including 3 weeks old baby

18 hrs ago | 1718 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days