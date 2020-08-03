Bloodbath looming in ZANU PF Mash Central as structures square off

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Embattled ZANU PF Mashonaland Central provincial chairman Kazembe Raymond Kazembe has embarked on a systematic rigging campaign ahead of the ZANU PF District Coordinating Committee DCC elections for Mashonaland Central. The DCC elections are part of ZANU PF's restructuring exercise ordered by the National People's Congress in December 2017.Impeccable ZANU PF sources who spoke to this reporter said the party had embarked on the restructuring exercise in a fashion which has seen no progress towards restructuring in the past 2 years."Harare and Bulawayo province remain without a substantive provincial executive, while Mashonaland Central is yet to also elect its provincial executive, the province is currently served by co-opted members who do not have a mandate from party structures." The source said. "Kazembe's inner circle have received cash and goods worth US$50 000 for them to campaign for Kazembe's desired candidates for DCC posts."The source alleged that an instruction had been given to ensure that John Mudzonga the Mazowe Rural District Council chairman wins the DCC chairmanship by hook or crook and that all his opponents should not make into any DCC particularly in Mazowe.The source said there was an elaborate plan to ensure that James Makamba does not make it into any DCC since Makamba is the clear favourite of party structures to topple Kazembe from the Mashonaland Central provincial chairman's Post.The source also alleged that Kazembe Kazembe had given them police officers who will form part of the commissariat team that will campaign for Kazembe Kazembe on the ground.