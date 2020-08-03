Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

PHOTO: Mnangagwa's advisor visits Jacob Ngarivhume's wife

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
A member of President Emmerson Mnangahwa's Presidential Advisory Council Shingi Munyeza paid a visit to the family of Transform Zimbabwe President Jacob Ngarivhume on Sunday.

Writing on Twitter Munyeza said: I spend part of my afternoon with Mrs Ngarivhume MRS NGARIVHUME: I want my husband home. For now can I be allowed to bring him food & just see him KIDS:Tell daddy we are proud of him(This brought tears to my eyes) ME:I will stand with you till he is out. (Sic)


Jacob Ngarivhume was arrested in July on charges of inciting public violence.

Deprose Muchena, Amnesty International's director for East and Southern Africa, condemned the arrest saying it was "designed to intimidate and send a chilling message to journalists, whistle-blowers and activists who draw attention to matters of public interest in Zimbabwe".



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Ramaphosa's Zimbabwe intervention gets off to rocky start

2 mins ago | 6 Views

30 Bulawayo MDC Alliance activists flee city

3 mins ago | 1 Views

ZANU PF and Wrong Priorities

2 hrs ago | 471 Views

Cannabis before sex can help men access a deeper level of intimacy, study finds

3 hrs ago | 991 Views

Bloodbath looming in ZANU PF Mash Central as structures square off

3 hrs ago | 1944 Views

Zanu PF are obsessed with power retention, 'Chinhu chedu!' ranted Biti - hypocrite's own actions speak louder than ranting

3 hrs ago | 1027 Views

Zimbabwe cannot be marketed, ED

3 hrs ago | 1152 Views

Masiyiwa calls for local community leadership in stemming the spread of COVID-19

4 hrs ago | 385 Views

Zimbabwe heroes' shrine sends clear message to the world - the country and people are not yet free!

6 hrs ago | 1357 Views

Counterfeit drugs poses threat to Covid -19 cure

6 hrs ago | 505 Views

ZLHR concerned about treatment of Chin'ono and Ngarivhume in prison

7 hrs ago | 968 Views

Zimbabweans' political consciousness now very high

7 hrs ago | 964 Views

Chiwenga's shock move: Details emerge

10 hrs ago | 15307 Views

Chamisa claims to be under siege

10 hrs ago | 5088 Views

Lawyer fears for Chin'ono's life

10 hrs ago | 2954 Views

UNcle Tom queries South Africa 'sham' envoys

10 hrs ago | 1919 Views

Heads to roll over Beitbridge fence

10 hrs ago | 1613 Views

Activist hounded over Mnangagwa song

10 hrs ago | 1685 Views

Online #ZimbabweLivesMatter campaign jolts Mnangagwa govt

10 hrs ago | 6850 Views

Charamba's photoshop claims are false

10 hrs ago | 1856 Views

Mnangagwa's rhetoric inflammatory

10 hrs ago | 498 Views

It is very much in SA's interest to ‘interfere' in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 278 Views

Liberation war generation holding country to ransom, says Biti

10 hrs ago | 411 Views

Why the blockages on people's rights?

10 hrs ago | 104 Views

Chiwenga's appointment cynical

10 hrs ago | 559 Views

White farmer compensation: A stunt that backfired

10 hrs ago | 555 Views

Why US$3.5bn deal for farmers is problematic

11 hrs ago | 551 Views

Zimbabwe: False narratives and false solutions

11 hrs ago | 323 Views

#Blacklivesmatter: Slavery and the church

11 hrs ago | 327 Views

NetOne crisis deepens

11 hrs ago | 1491 Views

Ingwebu Breweries turns the corner

11 hrs ago | 471 Views

Uproar over subsidised mealie-meal

11 hrs ago | 354 Views

South African Rand on the ropes as emerging market risks increase

11 hrs ago | 483 Views

Prince Dube France-bound

11 hrs ago | 598 Views

Ex-MDC MP seeks ConCourt judge appointment

11 hrs ago | 1747 Views

Chopper reunites Chimbetu siblings

11 hrs ago | 570 Views

Zimbabwean actress fulfilling Hollywood dream

11 hrs ago | 138 Views

MDC led Bulawayo Council in fire-fighting mode

11 hrs ago | 364 Views

Dabengwa foundation director hounded over Zanu-PF masks

11 hrs ago | 527 Views

Lone protestor freed

11 hrs ago | 348 Views

Chief Maduna and the liberation struggle

11 hrs ago | 360 Views

TelOne increases internet connectivity

11 hrs ago | 355 Views

Zimra denies mandatory Covid-19 testing claims

11 hrs ago | 139 Views

Mnangagwa blocks bread price hike

11 hrs ago | 825 Views

Mnangagwa blocks bread price hike

11 hrs ago | 340 Views

Chiwenga appointment illegal, says Veritas

11 hrs ago | 454 Views

Beyonce won't vote in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 278 Views

Schools to reopen when safe minister

11 hrs ago | 320 Views

'SA envoys welcome. . . Malema, Khama offside'

11 hrs ago | 1250 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days