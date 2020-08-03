PHOTO: Mnangagwa's advisor visits Jacob Ngarivhume's wife

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

I want my husband home. For now can I be allowed to bring him food & just see him KIDS:Tell daddy we are proud of him(This brought tears to my eyes) ME:I will stand with you till he is out. (Sic)

A member of President Emmerson Mnangahwa's Presidential Advisory Council Shingi Munyeza paid a visit to the family of Transform Zimbabwe President Jacob Ngarivhume on Sunday.Writing on Twitter Munyeza said: I spend part of my afternoon with Mrs Ngarivhume MRS NGARIVHUME:Jacob Ngarivhume was arrested in July on charges of inciting public violence.Deprose Muchena, Amnesty International's director for East and Southern Africa, condemned the arrest saying it was "designed to intimidate and send a chilling message to journalists, whistle-blowers and activists who draw attention to matters of public interest in Zimbabwe".