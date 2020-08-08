Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kudu meat lands Guruve men in trouble

by Simbarashe Sithole
5 hrs ago | Views
THREE Guruve poachers were sentenced to 9 months in prison by Guruve magistrate Geraldine Mutsotso yesterday for possessing Kudu meat.

The trio Decide Muswere (29), Eddington Tigere (25) and Agrippa Tigere(30) will however spend 175 hours of community service each after the magistrate conditionally suspended the sentence.

Prosecutor Albert Mazhindu told the court that on August 2  the trio  were in possession of kudu meat when a team of police details pounced on them in Guruve.

3kgs of kudu meat was discovered from Muswere's bedroom who then led the police officers to Tigere home where they found 5 kgs in his kitchen.

The total value of kudu meat is US 3000 and nothing was recovered.

Source - Byo24News

