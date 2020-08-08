WATCH: Malema to support Zimbabwean youths in shutting down Musina border

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has urged Zimbabwean youths to cease fighting the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa using keyboards and hashtags but to go to the streets and confront Harare.Malema, who was addressing a Women's Day rally on Sunday said, "Zimbabweans are not cowards, Zimbabweans have fought before. Why is the youth of Zimbabwe fighting through hashtag? Why is the youth of Zimbabwe fighting from South Africa and London?"Why are they not occupying the borders of Zimbabwe there in Musina we will support them and say no car goes to Zimbabwe and no car comes out of Zimbabwe until the rights of our people are restored in Zimbabwe. Why is the youth of Zimbabwe are not rising in Zimbabwe and face death because they are already dead."Watch video below:Malema added that Zimbabweans will be supported in the fight against Harare."To live with a mother who can be raped anytime by the state with no consequences, to live with a sister who can be raped at any time with no consequences. Our own comrades should stop the hashtag revolution and engage in the real revolution. They supported us during our struggle and we must support them," he said.