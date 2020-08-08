CIO Headquarters shutdown

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Keep away from government buildings. They're not safe. Mukwati, New Govt Complex and other precincts are hotspots for Covid-19. Avoid them. — Brezh Malaba (@BrezhMalaba) August 5, 2020

Chaminuka Building, the home of the dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) has been shutdown with reports saying the authorities were fumigating the place as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.The closure comes after Provincial Intelligence Officer in the Counterintelligence branch of the CIO, Joseph Mbwanyo and CIO Assistant Director of Operations Rushmore Mukwamba are reported to have succumbed to the deadly virus.Senior journalist Brezhnev Malaba has warned Zimbabweans to desist from visiting government offices as they have been marked red zones."Keep away from government buildings. They're not safe. Mukwati, New Govt Complex and other precincts are hotspots for Covid-19. Avoid them." Malaba said.