Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

SABC Boss Sophie Mokoena accused of receiving money from USA to tarnish Zimbabwe

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
Acerbic ZANU PF social media propaganda officer (Murakashi) Dexter Zvirevo has accused South African Broadcasting Cooperation Foreign Editor Sophie Mokoena of being used by the United States of America to tarnish the image of Zimbabwe.

Zvirevo said the SABC was using old footage to create a fake human rights crisis in the country.

"Why are u lying against Zimbabwe? How much were u guys paid by the US?" Zvirevo asked Mokoena on Twitter.

The veteran broadcaster responded that she has not received any money from the American government as alleged.


"I have never gone on charm offensive to invite the international investors to invest in Sophie Mokoena. Americans can't invest in Sophie Mokoena. I am just doing my job covering Africa the same way we cover the US and Zimbabwe doesn't pay me for doing US stories." Mokoena responded calmly.

Mokoena's name has been associated with SABC coverage of political and global news making the South African TV station SABC News a favourite to new consumers in Africa.
 



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Prisons dismiss Chin'ono , Ngarivhume discrimination report

1 hr ago | 197 Views

Chamisa's MDC spoils for bare knuckle fight

1 hr ago | 440 Views

Malema berates Zimbabwean youths

1 hr ago | 236 Views

New campaign targets 'looters diaspora children'

1 hr ago | 568 Views

Undeveloped stands divide BCC

1 hr ago | 243 Views

Zimbabwe activists decry ‘unprecedented clampdown' after arrests

1 hr ago | 158 Views

Ramaphosa must avoid blind camaraderie

1 hr ago | 192 Views

'Mnangagwa must walk the talk on corruption'

1 hr ago | 157 Views

Mnangagwa told to stop harassing workers

1 hr ago | 213 Views

Chamisa's supporters launch fundraising campaign in UK

1 hr ago | 197 Views

Zimbabwean COVID-19 patients 'dying at home'

1 hr ago | 249 Views

Zacc busts illegal diamond syndicate

1 hr ago | 306 Views

Govt 'stuck' with council graft report

1 hr ago | 163 Views

UN experts call for end of unilateral sanctions amid COVID-19 pandemic

1 hr ago | 194 Views

Zenzo Moyo implores Prince Dube to be resilient

1 hr ago | 174 Views

Alec Mudimu set for Uefa Champs League dance

1 hr ago | 160 Views

'Zimbabwe govt does not tolerate abuse of citizens by uniformed forces'

1 hr ago | 217 Views

Govt bans inmates' visits

1 hr ago | 224 Views

Chin'ono, Ngarivhume denied jerseys, food

1 hr ago | 243 Views

Mnangagwa to address nation

1 hr ago | 202 Views

Futility of wanting to reverse liberation rule in Southern Africa

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Zimbabwe govt dismisses fake travel notice

1 hr ago | 158 Views

Biti lashes Khupe

1 hr ago | 268 Views

Mangagwa's controversial baker panics

2 hrs ago | 1498 Views

CIO Headquarters shutdown

3 hrs ago | 4135 Views

WATCH: Malema to support Zimbabwean youths in shutting down Musina border

4 hrs ago | 1690 Views

Swaziland political party condemns Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1745 Views

Kudu meat lands Guruve men in trouble

5 hrs ago | 738 Views

Kudu meat lands Guruve men in trouble

5 hrs ago | 501 Views

Ramaphosa's Zimbabwe intervention gets off to rocky start

17 hrs ago | 9749 Views

30 Bulawayo MDC Alliance activists flee city

17 hrs ago | 3425 Views

PHOTO: Mnangagwa's advisor visits Jacob Ngarivhume's wife

18 hrs ago | 19150 Views

ZANU PF and Wrong Priorities

19 hrs ago | 2247 Views

Cannabis before sex can help men access a deeper level of intimacy, study finds

19 hrs ago | 4595 Views

Bloodbath looming in ZANU PF Mash Central as structures square off

20 hrs ago | 6540 Views

Zanu PF are obsessed with power retention, 'Chinhu chedu!' ranted Biti - hypocrite's own actions speak louder than ranting

20 hrs ago | 2957 Views

Zimbabwe cannot be marketed, ED

20 hrs ago | 2438 Views

Masiyiwa calls for local community leadership in stemming the spread of COVID-19

21 hrs ago | 667 Views

Zimbabwe heroes' shrine sends clear message to the world - the country and people are not yet free!

23 hrs ago | 1962 Views

Counterfeit drugs poses threat to Covid -19 cure

23 hrs ago | 749 Views

ZLHR concerned about treatment of Chin'ono and Ngarivhume in prison

23 hrs ago | 1216 Views

Zimbabweans' political consciousness now very high

23 hrs ago | 1528 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days