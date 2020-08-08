Latest News Editor's Choice


Mangagwa's controversial baker panics

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
Controversial Midlands miller Douglas Kwande  owned Brainman Investments, trading as DCK, has been reportedly thrown into panic mode after whistleblowers wrote a letter to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission complaining that the company has been fraudulently benefiting from a GMB allocation of maize directed to Bulawayo.

The company took to state media to state that based milling company has launched an initiative to sell subsidised mealie-meal at the doorstep of its customers targeting mainly health personnel in Government hospitals, members of the uniformed forces and vulnerable families in  Bulawayo's Cowdray Park.

Residents who spoke to this reporter said the reports by the company were false and should be read as a PR stance.

Residents said the claims were false that 3 000 residents had accessed the subsidised mealie meal. Residents said they were buying maize meal in US dollars and not the false claims of $63, residents said there is not 10kg bag available at $63 they argued that a loaf of bread would never cost the same price as a 10kg bag of mealie meal.

One Dorothy Ndiweni said  "basijayela kubi laba imphuphu ye 63 bond uyibona ngaphi, balamanga laba"

#BulawayoFirst activist Sindiso Mazibisa said the company must work in an open ,manner if they are telling the truth that they are giving maize meal to the people of Zimbabwe.

"I have read the allegations levelled against the company and they are very worrying," Mazibisa said. "I am urging the company to invite all stakeholders and the media to show us where the maize meal is going. We must not just be hoodwinked to believe that the company is telling the truth without seeing what they are talking about."

According to the company the programme, which was rolled out six months ago, has so far seen nurses and doctors in Bulawayo, Harare and Gweru, police, and soldiers across the country access the subsidised roller meal at $63 per 10kg bag.



Source - Byo24News

