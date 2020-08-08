Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe govt dismisses fake travel notice

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
No one is required to apply when travelling into or out of Zimbabwe, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade has said when dismissing as fake a social media report suggesting otherwise.

The statement, from The Savvy Traveller, was made without consulting Government and contact details on the statement do not belong to the ministry, Foreign Affairs spokesperson Ms Constance Chemwayi said yesterday.

"We would like to draw the public's attention to a misleading statement circulating on social media titled, 'Application to Ministry of Foreign Affairs for authority to travel'," she said.

"The source of that article appears to be a travel agency identified as The Savvy Traveller. The ministry would like to put it on record that it neither issued the statement nor instructed any such agent to issue that statement."

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Prisons dismiss Chin'ono , Ngarivhume discrimination report

1 hr ago | 174 Views

Chamisa's MDC spoils for bare knuckle fight

1 hr ago | 392 Views

Malema berates Zimbabwean youths

1 hr ago | 211 Views

New campaign targets 'looters diaspora children'

1 hr ago | 527 Views

Undeveloped stands divide BCC

1 hr ago | 217 Views

Zimbabwe activists decry ‘unprecedented clampdown' after arrests

1 hr ago | 143 Views

Ramaphosa must avoid blind camaraderie

1 hr ago | 181 Views

'Mnangagwa must walk the talk on corruption'

1 hr ago | 143 Views

Mnangagwa told to stop harassing workers

1 hr ago | 197 Views

Chamisa's supporters launch fundraising campaign in UK

1 hr ago | 181 Views

Zimbabwean COVID-19 patients 'dying at home'

1 hr ago | 227 Views

Zacc busts illegal diamond syndicate

1 hr ago | 290 Views

Govt 'stuck' with council graft report

1 hr ago | 153 Views

UN experts call for end of unilateral sanctions amid COVID-19 pandemic

1 hr ago | 184 Views

Zenzo Moyo implores Prince Dube to be resilient

1 hr ago | 163 Views

Alec Mudimu set for Uefa Champs League dance

1 hr ago | 150 Views

'Zimbabwe govt does not tolerate abuse of citizens by uniformed forces'

1 hr ago | 204 Views

Govt bans inmates' visits

1 hr ago | 213 Views

Chin'ono, Ngarivhume denied jerseys, food

1 hr ago | 231 Views

Mnangagwa to address nation

1 hr ago | 192 Views

Futility of wanting to reverse liberation rule in Southern Africa

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Biti lashes Khupe

1 hr ago | 254 Views

Mangagwa's controversial baker panics

2 hrs ago | 1435 Views

SABC Boss Sophie Mokoena accused of receiving money from USA to tarnish Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 1822 Views

CIO Headquarters shutdown

3 hrs ago | 4090 Views

WATCH: Malema to support Zimbabwean youths in shutting down Musina border

4 hrs ago | 1680 Views

Swaziland political party condemns Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1739 Views

Kudu meat lands Guruve men in trouble

5 hrs ago | 735 Views

Kudu meat lands Guruve men in trouble

5 hrs ago | 500 Views

Ramaphosa's Zimbabwe intervention gets off to rocky start

17 hrs ago | 9714 Views

30 Bulawayo MDC Alliance activists flee city

17 hrs ago | 3421 Views

PHOTO: Mnangagwa's advisor visits Jacob Ngarivhume's wife

18 hrs ago | 19099 Views

ZANU PF and Wrong Priorities

19 hrs ago | 2246 Views

Cannabis before sex can help men access a deeper level of intimacy, study finds

19 hrs ago | 4593 Views

Bloodbath looming in ZANU PF Mash Central as structures square off

20 hrs ago | 6533 Views

Zanu PF are obsessed with power retention, 'Chinhu chedu!' ranted Biti - hypocrite's own actions speak louder than ranting

20 hrs ago | 2955 Views

Zimbabwe cannot be marketed, ED

20 hrs ago | 2434 Views

Masiyiwa calls for local community leadership in stemming the spread of COVID-19

21 hrs ago | 667 Views

Zimbabwe heroes' shrine sends clear message to the world - the country and people are not yet free!

23 hrs ago | 1959 Views

Counterfeit drugs poses threat to Covid -19 cure

23 hrs ago | 749 Views

ZLHR concerned about treatment of Chin'ono and Ngarivhume in prison

23 hrs ago | 1214 Views

Zimbabweans' political consciousness now very high

23 hrs ago | 1525 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days