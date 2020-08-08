Zimbabwe govt dismisses fake travel notice

News / National

by Staff reporter

No one is required to apply when travelling into or out of Zimbabwe, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade has said when dismissing as fake a social media report suggesting otherwise.The statement, from The Savvy Traveller, was made without consulting Government and contact details on the statement do not belong to the ministry, Foreign Affairs spokesperson Ms Constance Chemwayi said yesterday."We would like to draw the public's attention to a misleading statement circulating on social media titled, 'Application to Ministry of Foreign Affairs for authority to travel'," she said."The source of that article appears to be a travel agency identified as The Savvy Traveller. The ministry would like to put it on record that it neither issued the statement nor instructed any such agent to issue that statement."